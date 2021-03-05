Europe Medical Tourism Market 2019-2023, by Treatment Type and by Region

The Europe Medical Tourism Market was worth USD 6.11 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 18.9%, to reach USD 14.52 billion by 2023.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2321493

Medicinal tourism refers to people who are heading out to a nation to acquire medical treatment which is not available in the nation or at a high cost heading out to a nation other than their own particular to acquire medical treatment. Medical tourism has a tremendous import on the healthcare system. In the past, this usually referred to the individuals who went from less-developed nations to major healthcare centers in highly developed nations for treatment inaccessible at home. Medical tourism attract a huge potential consumer from one place to other.

High treatment costs, advancements in technology, long waiting time’s circumstances for medical procedures, and development of market are propelling the growth of the market. Stringent documentation forms, issues related with visa endorsement, and limited protection scope are the limiting the growth of the market.

The Europe Medical Tourism Market is broadly segmented into type of treatment. On the basis of the type of treatment, the market is further segmented into Fertility Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, and Others. On the basis of geography, the Europe market is analyzed under various regions namely U.K, Italy, Germany, Spain, and France.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2321493

Some of the key players dominating the market by their products and services are:

Min-Sheng General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Prince Court Medical Center, Raffles Medical Group, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, and Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/europe-medical-tourism-market-by-treatment-type-and-by-region-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2018-2023

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]