Ferroelectric Materials Market – Trends and Forecasts from 2019 To 2024

Ferroelectricity is the phenomenon where spontaneous electric polarization of the material takes place. Ferroelectricity is used in various fields of electronics. The materials exhibiting the phenomenon of Ferroelectricity are called Ferroelectric Materials.

this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Ferroelectric Materials market by product type and applications/end industries.

The industry is highly concentration. Most manufacturers are distributed in Japan. Japan dominated producer of Ferroelectric Materials. Japan is the largest market segment of Ferroelectric Materials, with a consumption market share nearly 34.47% in 2016, followed by China.

Sakai Chemical, Nippon Chemical, Fuji Titanium and Ferro occupy the majority of Ferroelectric Materials market, among which Sakai Chemical had the largest market share of about 33.23% for production in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 67.53% of the market in 2016.

There are three main manufacturing processes: solid phase method, oxalate method and hydrothermal synthesis. Solid phase method is the traditional production craft, and uniform fine particles are not easily obtained.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Ferroelectric Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 440 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Sakai Chemical

Nippon Chemical

Ferro

Fuji Titanium

Shandong Sinocera

KCM

Shanghai Dian Yang

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Barium Titanate

Others

Ceramic Capacitor

PTC Thermistor

Other

