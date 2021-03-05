Fishing Equipment – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Fishing Equipment Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Fishing Equipment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of a Fishing Equipment on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the fishing equipment market, by segmenting it based on product type and regional demand. Robust growth for sea food among the people in the past several years propels the growth for the fishing equipment market. Sporting and commercial activity is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, modification of fishing products and developing habits of people across the globle is also a major factor for making the market demanding in the near future.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3289683-global-fishing-equipment-market-by-product-type-fishing

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by product type in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the fishing equipment at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the fishing equipment market.

The report provides the size of the fishing equipment market in 2017 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global fishing equipment market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The fishing equipment has been analyzed based on expected demand. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the fishing equipment, split into regions. Based on, product we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for fishing equipment. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of fishing equipment product several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include AFTCO, Arcom international, Barfilon Fishing Co., Cabela’s Inc., Dongmi Fishing Tackle (FOSHAN) Co. Ltd., O. Mustad & Son, Penn Fishing Tackle Manufacuturing Company, Rapala VMC Corporation and Shimano.

The global fishing equipment has been segmented into:

Global Fishing Equipment Market: By Product Type

• Fishing reels

o Spinning reels

o Baitcast reels

o Star drag reels

o Others

• Fishing rods

o Bass rods

o Freshwater rods

o Saltwater rods

o Others

Global Fishing Equipment Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3289683-global-fishing-equipment-market-by-product-type-fishing

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.2 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.3 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL FISHING EQUIPMENT MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL FISHING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS %, (2017)

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL FISHING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 FISHING REELS

5.2.1 SPINNING REELS

5.2.2 BAITCAST REELS

5.2.3 STAR DRAG REELS

5.2.4 OTHERS

5.3 FISHING RODS

5.3.1 BASS RODS

5.3.2 FRESHWATER RODS

5.3.3 SALTWATER RODS

5.3.4 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL FISHING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.1.1.1 DRIVERS

6.1.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.1.2 U.S.

6.1.3 CANADA

6.1.4 MEXICO

6.2 EUROPE

6.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.2.1.1 DRIVERS

6.2.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.2.2 U.K.

6.2.3 FRANCE

6.2.4 GERMANY

6.2.5 SPAIN

6.2.6 REST OF EUROPE

6.3 ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.3.1.1 DRIVERS

6.3.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.3.2 INDIA

6.3.3 CHINA

6.3.4 JAPAN

6.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

6.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

6.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.4.1.1 DRIVERS

6.4.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

6.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

6.5 LATIN AMERICA

6.5.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

6.5.1.1 DRIVERS

6.5.1.2 RESTRAINTS

6.5.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

6.5.2 BRAZIL

6.5.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

7 COMPETATIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

8 GLOBAL FISHING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY COMPANY

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 AFTCO

8.2.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.2.2 PRODUCTS & PRODUCTS

8.2.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.2.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.3 ARCOM INTERNATIONAL

8.3.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.3.2 PRODUCTS & PRODUCTS

8.3.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.3.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.4 BARFILON FISHING CO.

8.4.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.4.2 PRODUCTS & PRODUCTS

8.4.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.4.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.5 CABELA’S INC.

8.5.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.5.2 PRODUCTS & PRODUCTS

8.5.3 KEY STRATEGY

8.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

8.5.5 SWOT ANALYSIS

8.6 DONGMI FISHING TACKLE ( FOSHAN) CO., LTD.

8.6.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

8.6.2 PRODUCTS & PRODUCTS

8.6.3 KEY STRATEGY