Food Safety Testing Market Insights by Comprehensive Landscape, Current Statistics, Business Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Future Prospects by Global Outlook 2019 to 2021

The Food Safety Testing Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of more than 7% from 2016 to 2021, and with this it is predictable to cross USD $15 billion by 2021. The various major growth of the market is due to worldwide increase in outbreak of foodborne illness. Market research future published a cooked research report on Global Food Safety Testing Market that contains the information from 2011 to 2016.

Prominent Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as InvenSense, Inc, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, KIONIX, INC. (ROHM Co., Ltd.), Measurement Specialties, Inc, Analog Devices, Inc, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Inc and Infineon Technologies AG and others.

Market Segmentation:

MRFR has segmented the Global Food Safety Testing Market into contaminants, technologies and product types. The contaminant segment has been categorized into pathogens, pesticides, GMOS, toxins & others. The technologies segment is categorized into traditional technology & rapid technology. And the product types are categorized into meat & poultry products, dairy products, processed food, fruit & vegetable & other food types.

Regional Analysis

In North America, food borne illness has accounted high expenses through the medication and lost work. North American government has spent many billions to recover the pathogen epidemic. Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing region, due to rising demand for food safety from consumers, producers, and regulators. The most rapid moving to a new country in Asia-Pacific food safety testing is China, and this gain will be amplified by larger base. Australia has also been affected severely with pathogen induced foodborne diseases and has prioritized food safety testing.

Key Findings

Worldwide increase in the outbreak of foodborne illness, stringent regulations, increasing consumer awareness, globalization in food trade were the main drivers of food safety market.

Leading testing laboratories were involved in obtaining accreditation and certification for the testing services.

Greater opportunities for food safety testing due to increase in food trade were observed in emerging countries, especially in India and China.

