Garden Furniture Industry 2019: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Brown Jordan, Agio, Barbeques Galore, Rattan, Gloster, Dedon and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Garden Furniture Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Garden Furniture Market
The global Garden Furniture market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Garden Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Garden Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Brown Jordan
Agio International Company Limited
Barbeques Galore
Rattan
Gloster
DEDON
Winston Furniture Co. Inc.
Tuuci
Emu Group S.p.A.
Fischer Mobel GmbH
Royal Botania NV
Trex Company, Inc.
Homecrest Outdoor Living, LLC
KETTAL
Hartman
Sitra Holdings (International) Limited
The Keter Group
Treasure Garden Incorporated
Yotrio Corporation
Llyod/Flanders
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Plastic Garden Furniture
Metal Garden Furniture
Wood Garden Furniture
Resin Garden Furniture
Segment by Application
Public Outdoor Furniture
Leisure and Decoration
Outdoor Activities
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
