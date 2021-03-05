Global Margarine Market Research Report, Market size, Status, Revenue, Consumption, Import and Future Forecast to 2019-2025

The Global Margarine market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2019-2025). Margarine is being used as a functional and less expensive butter replacement that provides both richness and stability to finished baked goods without jeopardizing flavour.

Drivers and restraints:

The lifestyle and dietary habits of consumers are changing. Consumers are becoming more aware of the intake of fats and calories. A shift is being observed in the consumers’ diet to-wards dairy-free and more natural products. So, consumers prefer margarine over butter because of its low-fat and calories.

The cost of dairy products, especially butter is high and is forecasted to increase further. The high cost of butter will boost the market for margarine, which is a cheaper alternative to butter. The low price of margarine has resulted in its increased applications in the food processing industry that uses only butter. The use of margarine has significantly brought down the production costs in these industries, thus reducing the overall cost of end products.

Availability of other alternatives for margarine and health-related concerns of fat consump-tion may restrain the growth in the industry.

Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Margarine Market report segments the market by type, by Form type, by prod-uct type, by application and by geography. By form type, the market has been segmented as Hard Margarines, Soft Margarines, and Roll-In Margarines. By Form type- Tubs, Sprays, Sticks, Liquid Margarines and others. Margarine tubs/cups are the most popular margarine products in this segment.

By Product type- Original, Light or Trans-fat free, Buttery, Dairy-free/Vegan, and others. By Application type the report segments the market as- Bakery & Confectionary, Spreads, Sauces & Dressings, and Others. The Bakery & Confectionary segment accounts for the most extensive section in the application type segment. Bakery products such as cakes and pas-tries call for substitutes for butter and oil among consumers who demand low-fat and low-calorie food products. Manufacturers of bakery products are targeting consumers with low-calorie products to boost sales in a stagnant and matured market. This is currently one of the key trends in the global bakery market, subsequently driving the growth of the Marga-rine Market.

Geographical Analysis:

By Geography type- North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and rest of the world. North America dominates the global industrial margarine market geographically. The market is characterized by the presence of large-scale industrial margarine manufac-turers such as Conagra (US) and Bunge Limited (US). The significant share of this market is mainly attributed to growing consumer inclination towards healthy food and convenience products and increasing health and obesity disorders.

Increased consumption of bread and butter for breakfast in Western Countries also support-ed the growth for the market in recent years. With the availability of margarine as a low-cost alternative raising the demand for low-fat products due to the growing health concerns, the demand for margarine will increase in this region.

The report profiles the following companies:

BRF, NMGK Group, Unilever, Ventura Foods, Bunge, Land O’Lakes, Zydus Wellness, Conagra Brands, Richardson International, Wilmar International.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Hard/Baking Margarines

Soft Margarine

Roll-In Margarine

By Product Type

Original

Light or Trans-fat free

Buttery

Dairy-free/Vegan

Others

By Application

Bakery & Confectionary

Spreads

Sauces & Dressings

Others

By Form Type

Margarine Tubs

Margarine Sticks

Margarine Sprays

Liquid Margarine

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Table of Contents

Global Margarine Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global Margarine Market – Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Global Margarine Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

Global Margarine Market – By Type

4.1. Hard/Baking Margarines

4.2. Soft Margarine

4.3. Roll-In Margarine

…………..

Global Margarine Market – Company Profiles

10.1. BRF

10.2. NMGK Group

10.3. Unilever

10.4. Ventura Foods

10.5. Bunge

10.6. LandOLakes

10.7. Zydus Wellness

10.8. Conagra Brands

10.9. Richardson International

10.10. Wilmar International

Global Margarine Market – Appendix

11.1. Sources

11.2. List of Tables

11.3. Expert Panel Validation

11.4. Disclaimer

11.5. Contact Us

