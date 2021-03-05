Global School Furniture Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

Global School Furniture Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

Global School Furniture Market 2019-2024

School Furniture is a kind of equipment used for students in studying and daily life.

Scope of the Global School Furniture Market Report

This report focuses on the School Furniture in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for school furniture in the regions of Asia Pacific, North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more high-quality school furniture. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of education expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of school furniture will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

The worldwide market for School Furniture is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 17200 million US$ in 2024, from 14300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global School Furniture Market Segment by Manufacturers

KI

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Knoll

VS

HNI Corporation

Haworth

Minyi Furniture

Ailin Technology

Fleetwood Group

British Thornton

Lanlin Teaching

Jirong Furniture

Smith System

Huihong Teching Equipment

KOKUYO

Metalliform Holdings Ltd

Infiniti Modules

Jiansheng Furniture

Ballen Panels

Global School Furniture Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global School Furniture Market Segment by Type

Desks & Chairs

Bookcases

Dormitory Bed

Blackboards

Other

Global School Furniture Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Classroom

Dormitory

Canteen

Library

Office

