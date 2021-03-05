Global Smart Contact Lenses Market by Key Players, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
A contact lens, or simply contact or CL, is a thin lens placed directly on the surface of the eye. CLs are considered medical devices and can be worn to correct vision, or for cosmetic or therapeutic reasons. While, Smart Contact Lenses mains that a contact lens integrate a set of electronic components and formed a specific function. These lenses may be available in the future but are currently in proof-of concept or early to mid-stage development. They may be used to monitor diabetes by measuring tear glucose, intraocular pressure, or for presbyopia and myopia control, low vision. In addition, some contact lenses also integrated social entertainment features, for example you can simultaneous viewing of the world around you while are also viewing a small screen in a frame mounted projection system for learning, gaming or augmented reality. Smart contact lens technology involves filters, sensors, microchips and other miniaturized electronics which are embedded within contact lenses Drug-device combinations (contact lenses which elute pharmaceuticals) will be mentioned but not emphasized.
Scope of the Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Report
This report focuses on the Smart Contact Lenses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The technical barriers of smart contact lenses are high, and the smart contact lenses market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases concentration only in Switzerland; there is only one manufacturer in the world. And there are some companies researching, such as Google, Samsung, Sony, PEGL and others.
In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the smart contact lenses raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of Competitiveness, energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of smart contact lenses.
There are companies focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and develop new products. But the high skills requirement may cause the study futile.
The worldwide market for Smart Contact Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 67.6% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 57 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Segment by Manufacturers
Sensimed AG
Google
Samsung
Sony
PEGL
Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Segment by Type
Disposable Type
Frequent Replacement Type
Global Smart Contact Lenses Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Medical Field
Military Field
Social Entertainment
Others
