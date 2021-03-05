Global Soy Beverages Market to 2019: Production, Revenue, Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis Forecast To 2025

Global Soy Beverages Market was valued at xx million in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million in 2025 at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period (2019 to 2025).

Soy-milk is the most popular soy Beverage. It is a nutritionally adequate and alternative to milk. It is a plant-based drink produced by extracting nutrients from soybeans. It is a stable emulsion of oil, water, and Proteins.

In European countries, certain legislations prohibit the word ‘milk’ for drinks not made from mammary secretions. In Europe, they are labelled as ‘soy-drink’.

Market Dynamics

Soymilk is seen as a healthy alternative to dairy milk, as it is low in fat, contains no choles-terol and high in protein. Soy proteins also decrease LDL Cholesterol and increase HDL Cho-lesterol. Thus these benefits are driving the soy beverages Market.

The demand for alternatives to dairy-products is driving demand for soymilk. Soymilk is a great option for people who are lactose intolerant. Vegans generally prefer soymilk either for health concerns or animal welfare concerns.

Although soymilk has many advantages over milk. More than 90% of Soybean crops in the US are genetically engineered. Fear about GMO crops is going to be the biggest threat to Soymilk market.

Soymilk contains lower level of calcium than Dairy-milk is the major restraint for soy bever-ages. Even in the case of calcium-fortified soymilk, the added calcium can remain at the bottom of the container. So actual calcium content in such soymilk is lower than the one stated on the label.

Soybean is a rich source of phytoestrogen. Phytoestrogens have been linked to breast can-cer. Even though some experts have refuted this claim, doubt remains. This has pushed even some vegans away from soymilk. Soybean production is causing deforestation in Brazil. Such events indicate the widespread global use of soymilk will not be sustainable.

Market Segmentation

Global Soy Beverages Market can be classified Based on Process, Based on Flavour, and Based on Geography.

Based On Process, Soy Beverages Market can be classified into Soy Beverages made from whole soybeans and from Soy Protein Isolate. Soymilk made from whole soybeans and soy protein Isolate have different Phytate levels. Beverages made from soy protein Isolate con-tain higher amount of Phytate which are anti-nutrients that prevent absorption of minerals like calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Because of this reason, Most Soymilk nowadays is made from whole soybeans. Whole Soybeans Category is further classified based on Whether or not non-GMO soybeans are used, and segmented into organic and regular.

Geographical Segmentation-

Based on Geography, Soy Beverages Market can be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Soybeans have traditionally been part of the Chinese diet. Chinese soymilk tastes different than American soymilk. Chinese soymilk does not contain added ingredients. Chinese soymilk has beany flavour. In US soymilk is heavily processed to resemble milk-like taste, Beany taste of natural soymilk is removed.

Silk despite its declining sales remains the biggest soymilk brand in the US. In US, sales of soymilk are declining whereas sales of almond-milk sales are rising. Soymilk is no longer seen as a healthy alternative to dairy due to GMO and cancer-related risk. Soy Beverages are generally unpopular in regions where people are lactose tolerant e.g. India. Soy milk is popular in East Asian countries where people are lactose intolerant. Hong-Kong, Singapore, Thailand, China and Malaysia. These countries are the biggest consumers of Soy Beverages. In Non-Asian countries such as Australia, Canada, and Spain are the biggest consumers of Soy Beverages.

Competitive Landscape-

Some of the major players in the market are Danone, West Soy, Organic Valley, Eden foods, Trader Joe’s and others.

Silk along with its parent company WhiteWave Foods was acquired by Danone at $ 10.4 Bil-lion in 2016.

Key market segments covered

By Process Type

Made from Whole Soybeans

Organic

Regular

Made from Soy Protein Isolate

By Flavour Type

Original

Vanilla

Chocolate

Unsweetened

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Scope of the report-

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Product Bench-marking, and company profiles. Soy Beverages Market segmentation, By Process Type (Made from Whole Soybeans (Organic, Regular), Made from Soy Protein Isolate), By Flavour Type (Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, Original Light, Strawberry, Cappuccino, Unsweetened, Others) Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.

Table of Contents

Global Soy Beverages Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. The scope of the Report

Global Soy Beverages Market – Trends & Development

2.1. Key trends and Developments

Global Soy Beverages Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Competitive Intensity- Porter 5 Forces

Global Soy Beverages Market – By Process Type

4.1 Made from Whole Soybeans

4.1.1 Organic

4.1.2 Regular

4.2 Made from Soy Protein Isolate

……………..

Global Soy Beverages Market – Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share/ Rank Analysis

7.2 Key Strategies adopted by Manufacturers

Global Soy Beverages Market – Company Profiles

8.1 Danone

8.2 Organic Valley

8.3 Eden Foods

8.4 Trader Joe’s

8.5 American Soy Products, Inc.

8.6 Pacific Foods of Oregon, Inc.

8.7 Alko International BV

8.8 Hain Celestial Group

8.9 Kikkoman Pearl SoyMilk

8.10 West Soy

Global Soy Beverages Market – Appendix

