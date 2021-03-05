GLOBAL SPARKLING WATER 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Sparkling Water Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Sparkling Water Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Sparkling Water market status and forecast, categorizes the global Sparkling Water market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Coca-Cola
Cott
Danone
Dr. Pepper Snapple
Nestle
PepsiCo
A.G. Barr
Crystal Geyser
Sparkling Ice
Tempo Beverages
Vintage
Roxane
Gerolsteiner
VOSS
Ferrarelle
Hildon
Icelandic Water
Penta
Mountain Valley Spring Water
Suntory
AJE Group
Tynant
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
High Concentration Sparkling Water
Low Concentration Sparkling Water
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Ordinary Drink
Functional Drink
Other
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Stakeholders
Sparkling Water Manufacturers
Sparkling Water Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Sparkling Water Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Sparkling Water Market Research Report 2018
1 Sparkling Water Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sparkling Water
1.2 Sparkling Water Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Sparkling Water Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Sparkling Water Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 High Concentration Sparkling Water
Low Concentration Sparkling Water
1.4 Global Sparkling Water Segment by Application
1.4.1 Sparkling Water Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Ordinary Drink
1.3.3 Functional Drink
1.3.4 Other
1.5 Global Sparkling Water Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Sparkling Water Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Sparkling Water (2013-2025)
1.6.1 Global Sparkling Water Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.6.2 Global Sparkling Water Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…..
7 Global Sparkling Water Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Coca-Cola
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Coca-Cola Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Cott
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Cott Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Danone
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Danone Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Dr. Pepper Snapple Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Nestle
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Nestle Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 PepsiCo
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 PepsiCo Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 A.G. Barr
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 A.G. Barr Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Crystal Geyser
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Crystal Geyser Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Sparkling Ice
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Sparkling Ice Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 Tempo Beverages
7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.10.2 Sparkling Water Product Category, Application and Specification
7.10.2.1 Product A
7.10.2.2 Product B
7.10.3 Tempo Beverages Sparkling Water Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
