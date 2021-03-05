Internet of Things Market – Overview On Revolutionary Trends 2024| Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems, Inc., Amazon.com, Intel Corp, Google, Inc., and Apple

The Internet of Things refers to the interrelated devices that are able to transfer data over a network without requiring computer and human interaction devices. Internet of Things is directly and indirectly associated with daily lifestyle products across the globe. Internet connectivity is one of the major requirements of different application as it is expected to grow at high rate in next forecast period.

Furthermore, internet connectivity requires more monitoring through applications and human interactions. Moreover, Internet of Things offers an easier and comfortable controlling of different electronic devices from one place. Internet of Things is definite as an invisible and intelligent network of things that correspond directly or indirectly with each other which is fueling the enlargement during the forecast period.

The internet of things market is notably fueled by advances in high communication protocols, with industrial application areas benefitting the most. The various technologies whose prospects are evaluated in the report are ZigBee, near field communication (NFC), radio-frequency identification (RFID), Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Of these, ZigBee is expected to hold substantial shares in the global internet of things market. In the coming years of the assessment period, the segment is expected to lead. The rising use of ZigBee in IoT applications that need low-power and low-bandwidth is fueling the expansion of the market.

The various applications areas covered in the analyses are media, manufacturing, medical and healthcare, consumer application, and energy management. Of these, the medical and healthcare application segments are prominent segments and is expected to show promising growth trajectories over the assessment period.

The key regional markets for internet of things comprise Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Of these, North America contributed the major share in the global market in 2016. The region is expected to hold its sway in the next few years as well.

The growth is reinforced by the staggering pace with which end-use industries are adopting connected technologies. The presence of several globally prominent players domiciled in the region is also boosting the regional market. The U.S. will be contributing large shares in the North America market, driven by constant advances in communication protocols to be used in IoT.