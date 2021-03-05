Kefir Market Research 2019 – Industry Based On, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Gross Margin and Porters Five Force Analysis by Forecast to 2023

Market Definition and Growth Factors:

The global kefir market share is expected to grow at a higher growth rate supported by the rising awareness about advantages of consuming kefir and health benefits associated with it. Product improvisations to enhance the shelf-life of the product also has a positive impact on this market. Increasing demand for natural and organic food ingredients is also influencing the growth of Kefir market, positively. Improving economic conditions is fueling up the market demand for kefir on the global level.

The notion of good-for-you nutrients on the go is primarily driving the growth of the market and future growth in kefir market. Kefir contains less lactose and is preferred by lactose intolerant population and the consumers who are health conscious tend to go for protein laden food which is one of the factor anticipated to drive its demand in the market.

Free Sample of This [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4367

Market Scenario:

Kefir demand will grow at a progressive rate in the developing nations. There has been growing popularity of health-based protein products which is primarily driving the growth of the market and is expected with the integration of ingredient suppliers, manufacturers and consumers. Manufacturers are focusing on sourcing high-quality ingredients to meet consumer demand along with product and packaging innovations. Also, the huge expenditure on marketing to create consumer awareness about the medicinal properties of these products drive the market demand.

Rising sale of kefir is driven majorly by its diverse application and increasing healthy food consumption trends among the consumers. Kefir is now used for the production of frozen desserts, dips and sauces, and others based on its probiotic content. Increasing demand for on-the-go healthy beverages is projected to fuel up the market demand for kefir. Probiotics have lot of health benefits and are used in the treatment of diarrhea and other digestive disorders. They are also used as health supplements, which enhance the overall value of kefir as a digestive supplement. The production and the consumption of kefir is high in Europe and is projected to increase at a positive growth rate in various countries of Asia Pacific and North America over the given forecast period.

Latest Industry Updates:

January 2019, Craft & Culture launched lychee flavored whole milk kefir

August 2019, Kalona SuperNatural announced the launch of the first dairy brand to offer 100% grass-fed products certified by the American Grassfed Association (AGA)

March, 2016: Danone launched its first drinkable yogurt, Activia, in an attempt to reach on-the-go women looking to incorporate healthy products into their daily routine.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global kefir market are Danone SA (France), Lifeway Foods Inc. (U.S.), Fresh Made, Inc. (U.S.), Nourish Kefir (U.K.), Kenmare Living Foods (Ireland), The Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), and Wallaby Yogurt Company (U.S.)

Key Findings

Consumption of kefir as a dietary supplements will be growing at a higher rate during the forecast period owing to rising health consciousness among the consumers

Top exporters of Kefir include the France, Poland, the U.S., Germany, and the Netherlands

All these factors will contribute to the calculated CAGR of 4.8% of kefir market during 2019-2023.

Intended Audience

Dietary supplement manufacturers

Health beverages Manufacturers

Retailers, Wholesalers

E-commerce Companies

Traders, Importers and Exporters

Segments

Kefir has been segmented on the basis of flavor, which comprises regular, flavored. Regular kefir is found to hold a major share owning to ease in production and high demand for naturally flavored kefir.

Kefir has been segmented on the basis of type, which include milk kefir, water kefir, others. Among these segments, milk kefir dominates the global market based on high demand for traditionally produced kefir.

Kefir has been segmented on the basis of application, which comprises of dietary supplements, dips & sauces, beverages, frozen desserts, and others. Application of kefir in healthy beverages holds a major share based on the high demand for health drinks throughout the globe.

Regional Analysis

The global kefir market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Europe holds a major market share followed by North America. High demand for Kefir owing to increasing demand for ready-to-drink healthy beverages from the developed countries of these regions is contributing to the positive growth of the kefir market. The U.S., the U.K., Belgium, Germany and Canada are the major importers of kefir. Increasing disposable income and developed trading channels are also driving the growth of the market in these countries.

Executive Summary Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

2.4 Stakeholders

Study Presentation of This Report @ https://www.slideshare.net/chitradeo00777/global-kefir-market-industry-insights-opportunity-evolution2023

Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methods

3.1.1 Primary Research

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.2 Forecast Model

3.3 Market Size Estimation

MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Trends in Supply/Production

4.1.2 Trends in Demand/Consumption

4.1.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.1.4 Porter’s Five Forces

4.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis

4.1.6 Macroeconomic Indicators Analysis for Top 5 Producing Countries

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5.1 Market Mapping & Research Methodology

5.2 Industry Trends and Market Environment

5.3 Product Lifecycle

5.4 Regulatory Framework

MARKET TRENDS

6.1 Consumer Trends

6.2 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)

6.3 Brand Share Analysis: Emerging Brands & Their Description

6.4 Feedstock Analysis

6.6 Trends in Production and Consumption

6.6 Trade (Import-Export) Analysis

6.7 Innovations in Products/Process

GLOBAL KEFIR MARKET-By Flavor

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

7.2.1 Regular

7.2.2 Flavored

GLOBAL KEFIR MARKET-By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

8.2.1 Milk Kefir

8.2.2 Water Kefir

8.2.3 Others

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]