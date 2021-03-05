Latin America Medical Tourism Market 2019, by Min-Sheng General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Prince Court Medical Center

The Latin America Medical Tourism Market was worth USD 6.11 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 18.9%, to reach USD 13.4 billion by 2023.

Medical tourism refers to people travelling for the medical treatment outside of the nation to acquire the treatment at an affordable cost. Most of the patients travel to other nation when particular quality care is not available in the home country or it may be available at a higher cost.

Factors such as high treatment costs, long waiting time’s circumstances for medical procedures, advancements in technology, and development of market are strengthening the market. Stringent documentation forms, issues related with visa endorsement, and limited protection scope are hampering the market.

The Latin America Medical Tourism Market is broadly segmented into type of treatment. On the basis of the type of treatment, the market is further segmented into Dental Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, and Others. On the basis of geography, the Latin America market is analyzed under various regions namely Brazil, Argentina, & Mexico.

Key players in Latin America medical tourism market are:

Min-Sheng General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Asian Heart Institute, Prince Court Medical Center, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, and Bumrungrad International Hospital.

Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

