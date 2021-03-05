Mobile Workforce Management Market 2019 Global Applications, Industry Size, Challenges, Development, Opportunities, Future Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global mobile workforce management market is booming and predicted to gain prominence during the assessment period (2016-2022). It is expected to have a spectacular growth surpassing its earlier growth records with regards to value with a notable CAGR. The mobile workforce management is a type of service and software used for managing employees that work outside the office premises. The rise in the usage frequency of mobile phones, mobile applications, secured wireless networks and virtual desktops have opened doors for new mobile workforce opportunities both for medium and small businesses.

This management’s core function is in tracking time management, attendance management, labor planning and performance management. It chiefly focuses on field automation, fleet management and work scheduling that helps the companies to systematically plan their work management. The mobile workforce management acts as a link between the managers, customers, mobile workers and office staff. The game changer here has been the launch of cloud computing. Switching over to mobile workforce management from the old management method will prove advantageous in ways untold. It will help a company in being more effective for reducing costs, improving delivery standards, boosting overall efficiency and outperforming competition. It is basically a streamlined digital alternative. The mobile workforce management market growth can also be linked to the drop in the prices of technology devices such as mobiles and tablets.

Major key Players

ServiceMax (U.S.),

Verizon Wireless (U.S.),

Actsoft Inc. (U.S),

FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (U.S.),

MobiWork LLC (U.S.),

Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.),

SAP SE (Germany),

ProntoForms Corporations (Canada),

ServicePower, Inc. (U.K),

Sprint Corporation (U.S.),

TeleCommunications System Inc. (U.S.).

According to MRFR, The global Mobile Workforce Management Market is expected to grow with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis

The mobile workforce management market is highly competitive. In order to uphold its position in the market and drive its growth, a lot of diversified and dynamic domestic and international organizations and new entrants are creating a competitive landscape. The key players in the market are continuously innovating and increasingly seeking expansion of the market with the help of different mergers and acquisitions, affordable product portfolio, increasing investments in R &D and innovation. The key players are investing on internal R&D and, the majority in acquiring other firms.

Segmentation:

In Market Research Future (MRFR) report, the mobile workforce management market is segmented on the basis of tools, end-user and deployment.

Based on tools, the mobile workforce management market is segmented into Windows, MySQL, Android and IOS.

Based on deployment, it is segmented into cloud based and on premise.

Based on end-user, the mobile workforce management market is segmented into manufacturing, logistics, communication, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance) and others (media and utilities). Of these, BFSI is predicted to see high adoption of mobile workforce management solutions due to its mushrooming demand in the insurance sector.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the global mobile workforce management market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America is dominating the market having the maximum share and predicted to grow over its earlier records during the assessment period. This is on account of the growth of cloud related technology and IT in the region, excessive use of the internet and intense R&D in the telecom sector associated to network expansion. Moreover, this region has the presence of countries that are technologically advanced such as Canada and US that is promoting the mobile workforce management market. Europe has benefited owing to the growing initiatives undertaken by the government. The mobile workforce management market in Asia Pacific is likely to see the fastest growth owing to rising awareness amid people along with development of technology hubs within the region. Different forms of initiatives undertaken by the government such as development of smart homes and smart cities is also supporting the growth of mobile workforce management market in this region.

