Moisture Analyzer Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a report titled ‘Moisture Analyzer Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013–2018 and Market Forecast 2019–2027.’ According to FMI, the global moisture analyzer market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In addition, the moisture analyzer market was calculated at US$ 938.7 Mn in 2018, and is expected to grow substantially to reach US$ 1,442.0 Mn by 2027, owing to constant developments in the food & beverages, as well as chemical industries, across the globe.

Moisture analyzers are essential for the identification and measurement of the moisture content as well as water content in raw materials as well as finished products. The increasing adoption of moisture analyzers in several industries, such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, chemical, oil & gas, and others, is a vital factor driving the moisture analyzer market.

The demand for moisture analyzers is increasing due to rapid growth in industrialization to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality production facilities. The moisture analyzer market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in countries, especially those of the Asia Pacific region, where the industrialization index is high.

Highly Regulated Food Safety Analysis is expected to generate high demand for moisture analyzers

Moisture analyzers are extensively used in the food and beverages industry for the identification and measurement of the moisture content in food products because of their high sensitivity and specificity. Moreover, the determination of the moisture content and water content in a food sample with the help of a moisture analyzer helps identify the quality of the same. In addition, the growing demand for analytical methods to provide a suitable analysis of the moisture content in food items to ensure their quality is a major factor driving the moisture analyzer market.

National as well as international standards define the acceptable thresholds for moisture content in the products sold commercially.

Regulatory bodies such as the GFSI (Global Food Safety Initiative), IFS (International Featured Standards), and BRC (British Retail Consortium) heavily influence the production, processing, and sales of food

For instance, According to chapter 6 of Food Analysis from S. Suzanne Nielsen, official procedures and methods for moisture analysis are significant as the method used to determine moisture may lead to changing results of moisture content, depending on the form of the moisture present in a food.

Moreover, the growing food industry in Asia Pacific, especially in China, India, and Japan, is creating potential opportunities for the usage of moisture analyzers in the food safety and food quality analysis sector, thus driving the moisture analyzer and supplies market.

Growth of Automation in Production Facilities is driving the growth of Moisture Analyzers Market

Increasing automation in the production facilities of food and beverages has resulted in the trend of in-line moisture analysis. Several food research organizations and production facilities are using and adopting advanced in-line moisture analysis systems for smooth production processes.

Furthermore, constant innovations in moisture analyzer systems and the applications of moisture analyzers are increasing rapidly in different manufacturing areas. The industries of today are continuously looking for ways to improve their productivity and maximize the quality standards of their food testing facilities.

Moisture analyzers are now available in digital and automatic operation modes, which are more preferred by food and beverage production facilities for maximizing the efficiency of different processes such as quality testing and packaging. Moreover, for sustaining in the changing business environment, manufacturers are constantly introducing innovations to deliver industry-compliant products with improved functional abilities and advanced features.

Increased Demand for moisture analyzer from highly regulated chemical industry

The chemical industry is being governed by several stringent rules and standards that are enforced by various regulatory bodies and organizations. These standards and regulations help maintain the essential levels of safety for consumable as well as non-consumable products.

For example, REACH regulations of European Union, which clearly states the exact commercial compositions of the chemicals in each and every thing sold in the region.

This is a major factor boosting the demand for moisture analyzers from the chemical industry to ensure that chemical compositions are meeting the stringent standards and are of the highest quality. Furthermore, the availability of technologically advanced moisture analyzers and their ease of installation & operations is also contributing to the growth of the moisture analyzer market.