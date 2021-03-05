N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market In Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation, Demand & Industry Analysis

N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market – 2018

Description :

The global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on N-Methyl Pyrrolidone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall N-Methyl Pyrrolidone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Ashland

LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Chemical

Dupont

Eastman

Shandong Qingyun Changxin

Puyang MYJ

Binzhou Yuneng

Puyang Guangming

Zhejiang Realsun

Taizhou Yanling

Nanjing Jinlong

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electronic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Segment by Application

Petrochemicals

Electronics

Paints & Coatings

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the N-Methyl Pyrrolidone development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of N-Methyl Pyrrolidone are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of N-Methyl Pyrrolidone

1.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Electronic Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.2.4 Industrial Grade

1.3 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Segment by Application

1.3.1 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Petrochemicals

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Paints & Coatings

1.3.5 Agrochemicals

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market by Region

1.3.1 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Size

1.4.1 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production (2014-2025)

2 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production

3.4.1 North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production

3.5.1 Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ashland

7.2.1 Ashland N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ashland N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LyondellBasell

7.3.1 LyondellBasell N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LyondellBasell N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Dupont

7.5.1 Dupont N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Dupont N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Eastman

7.6.1 Eastman N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Eastman N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Shandong Qingyun Changxin

7.7.1 Shandong Qingyun Changxin N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Shandong Qingyun Changxin N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Puyang MYJ

7.8.1 Puyang MYJ N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Puyang MYJ N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Binzhou Yuneng

7.9.1 Binzhou Yuneng N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Binzhou Yuneng N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Puyang Guangming

7.10.1 Puyang Guangming N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Puyang Guangming N-Methyl Pyrrolidone Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Zhejiang Realsun

7.12 Taizhou Yanling

7.13 Nanjing Jinlong

Continued …

