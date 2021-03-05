Network Tester Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Network tester market is likely to witness more than 12.5% Y-o-Y in 2019, after registering the global revenue roughly equating US$ 7 billion in 2018, according to a study of Future Market Insights (FMI). In the light of a promising landscape emerging for 5G network, the demand for network tester is likely to gain more prominence among telecom operators.

The study opines that although a majority of network tester sales are concentrated toward qualification and certification testing requirements, network tester will witness spectacular growth in adoption for troubleshooting applications.

The report points to a few strong push factors associated with the expansion of network tester market –

Increasing criticality of seamless, faster network connectivity across both business and government operations

Widening expanse of the enterprise network infrastructure

Significant reliance of datacom, telecom, and fiber optic network operators

Elevating fiber to the home (FTTH) service deployment

High potential opportunities residing in upcoming next-generation technologies such as VoLTE, and Li-Fi, besides 5G

Brisk adoption of 4G LTE is prominently boosting network tester demand in Europe

Soaring installed base of FFTx (fiber to the X) mostly in form of FFTH (home), FFTP (remises), and FFTB (building) is cited as an important factor encouraging adoption of network tester, which is compelling leading manufacturers of network testers to invest efforts in R&D of low-cost, high-quality products. In line of the visibly growing demand for portable network tester, manufacturers are focusing on introducing high-performance, high-efficiency products in network tester market.

Sales of fluke network tester accounted for the revenue of around US$ 3 billion in 2018, followed by ideal network tester. Accounting for over 45% share in the total revenue of network tester market, qualification testing applications fuel maximum sales of network tester. Popularly sought after qualification testers such as CableQ Qualification Tester that efficiently address cabling bandwidth issues within shorter time spans are further promising functionality of network testers for applications in qualification testing.

While certification testing remains the second most popular application of network testers, the report clearly prompts at drastically growing adoption rate of network tester for troubleshooting that will possibly pose a break-neck competition to qualification testing network testers in the long run.

Certifications Gathering Attention from Network Tester Vendors

The report suggests that the tightening regulatory standards governing quality and performance of network testers such as International Organization for Standardization (ISO), Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA), and Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) among others will continue to pose a strong influence on network tester market growth. Some of these network testing parameters also play a decisive role in pricing of network tester, thereby shaping the overall scenario of network tester market.

In an effort to stay competitive in global competition landscape of network tester market, companies are focusing on introducing innovative products. Certifications are gaining increasing importance among regional players, says the report.

The US-based Fluke Networks recently announced launch of a new cable analyzer adapter for Versiv DSX-8000 that allows certification, following testing of the compliance of their ARJ45 and TERA system with ISO 11801.

Based in Singapore, AEM also announced the ETL certification of their TestPro Multifunction Cable Network Tester that specifically tests Intertek’s category 8 cabling system. Post receiving the CAT 6A certification, TestPro has recently become the fastest-ever network tester for cable network in the global market.

To facilitate transmission and troubleshooting testing, IDEAL Networks recently announced the addition of touchscreens to their selective range of network testers.

