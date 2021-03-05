Next-Generation Firewall Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Application and Growth- Analysis Forecast to 2025

Generation Firewall market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Next-Generation Firewall market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trend is expected to drive the NGFW market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cisco Systems

Check Point Software Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Barracuda Networks

Fortinet

Sonicwall

Zscaler

Forcepoint

Juniper Networks

Hillstone Networks

Sophos

Gajshield Infotech

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3329315-global-next-generation-firewall-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Type

Virtual Type

Cloud Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3329315-global-next-generation-firewall-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Next-Generation Firewall

1.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Overview

1.1.1 Next-Generation Firewall Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Next-Generation Firewall Market by Type

1.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Cisco Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Check Point Software Technologies

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Palo Alto Networks

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Barracuda Networks

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Fortinet

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 Sonicwall

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Zscaler

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Forcepoint

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Juniper Networks

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 Hillstone Networks

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Next-Generation Firewall Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11 Sophos

3.12 Gajshield Infotech

4 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Next-Generation Firewall in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Next-Generation Firewall

5 United States Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook

7 China Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook

10 India Next-Generation Firewall Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Next-Generation Firewall Market Dynamics

12.1 Next-Generation Firewall Market Opportunities

12.2 Next-Generation Firewall Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Next-Generation Firewall Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Next-Generation Firewall Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/next-generation-firewall-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-application-and-growth-analysis-forecast-to-2025/498165