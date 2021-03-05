North America Medical Tourism Market 2019-2023, by Treatment Type and by Region

Medicinal tourism refers to individuals that are heading out to a nation other than their own to acquire medical treatment. In the past, this usually referred to the people who went from less-developed nations to major healthcare centers in highly developed nations for treatment inaccessible at home. Recently, many people are heading towards Asia from this region due to a good quality of healthcare at the affordable cost.

The North America Medical Tourism Market was worth USD 6.96 billion in 2018 and is estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 19.2%, to reach USD 16.74 billion by 2023.

Long waiting time’s circumstances for medical procedures, high treatment costs, advancements in technology, and development of market are the major factors boosting the growth of the market. Stringent documentation forms, issues related with visa endorsement, and limited protection scope are the restraining the growth of the market. Developing countries with evolving innovation and technology is fueling the market.

The North America Medical Tourism Market is broadly segmented into type of treatment. On the basis of the type of treatment, the market is further segmented into Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Neurological Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, and Others. On the basis of geography, the North America market is analyzed under various regions namely U.S and Canada.

Major players in the market are:

Min-Sheng General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Samitivej Sukhumvit, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Prince Court Medical Center, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Asian Heart Institute KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Raffles Medical Group, and Bumrungrad International Hospital.

