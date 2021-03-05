Odor Control Chemicals Market 2028: Top Key Players Green Products Company, The Bio Solve Company

Introduction

The chemicals which are used to deodorize the odor of different chemicals or substances are known as odor control chemicals. Odor control chemicals are widely used for wastewater filtration & disposal. Other than wastewater treatment, odor control chemicals are used in food processing, fish processing, paint and adhesive manufacturing, Odor control chemicals neutralize or overpower malodorous molecules. Odor control chemicals come in fragrant or fragrance-free formulations which can be used in endless applications. Odor control chemicals can be applied topically or can be sprayed into air by various misting systems. Chemicals such as chlorine dioxide, potassium permanganate, sodium hypochlorite etc. are used in the preparation of odor control chemicals. Potassium permanganate is highly effective in the removal typical rotten egg smell caused due to hydrogen sulfide or iron. Odor control chemicals also contain proprietary acids along with oxygenated turpenes. Naphthalene is one of the derivative of hydrocarbons which is widely used to eliminate the odor in commercial and residential areas. Odor control chemicals are available in solid & liquid forms. Odor control chemicals are used in the form of formulated air fresheners, deodorizers & odor counteracts for various commercial and residential applications. Odor control chemicals can be hazardous over a certain exposure limit.

Odor Control Chemicals Market: Dynamics

Growing industrialization is leading to increase in water pollution, due to the increasing population there is rising need for pure water, which is leading to the increase in wastewater treatment plants & systems required within the periphery of industrial premises and the distributary water bodies as well. The same requirement has been critically sought in municipal water supply sector. Odor control chemicals are used in scrubbers and air vents in chemicals, food processing and various other industries. Increasing per capita income and spend in personal and home care products is leading to the rise in the use of odor control chemicals in residential areas in the form of room & toilet fresheners. Growing commercial and institutional infrastructures like hospitals, hostels, schools etc. is boosting the odor control chemicals market. Other than wastewater treatment odor control chemicals are used in dumping sites and the area around it. Due to the increasing population there is significant rise in garbage level which is leading to the increase in the consumption of odor control chemicals. High price of odor control chemicals might lead to dip in the odor control chemicals’ market.

Odor Control Chemicals Market: Segmentation

The global odor control chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of its form, applications & end use.

The global odor control chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of its form:

Solid Tablet Powder

Liquid

Aerosols

Gel

The global odor control chemicals market can be segmented on the basis its applications:

Landfill waste odor

Garbage & waste odor

Transfer station odor

Totter odor

Dumpster & trash bin odor

The global odor control chemicals market can be segmented on the basis of its end use:

Wastewater treatment

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Automotive

Odor Control Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

There is significant rise in the number of industries in the regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Wastewater treatment plants are also rising in the regions such as Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific. Due to the above parameters these regions are prominent market for odor control chemicals. Odor control chemicals are widely used for commercial and residential applications in the regions such as North America, Europe and Japan. There is significant rise in the wastewater treatment plants in regions such as North America, Western Europe and in countries such as India, China and Japan, due to which these regions are potential market for odor control chemicals.

Odor Control Chemicals Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global odor control chemicals market identified across the value chain include: