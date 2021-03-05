ONLINE LEARNING MARKET 2018 GLOBAL SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Online Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 106 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
This report focuses on the global Online Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Online Learning market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
K12 Inc
Pearson
White Hat Managemen
Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K
Bettermarks
Scoyo
Languagenut
Beness Holding, Inc
New Oriental Education & Technology
XUEDA
AMBO
XRS
CDEL
Ifdoo
YINGDING
YY Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education
Test Preparation
Reskilling and Online Certifications
Higher Education
Language and Casual Learning
Market segment by Application, split into
K 12 Students
College Students
Job Seekers
Working Professionals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Primary and Secondary Supplemental Education
1.4.3 Test Preparation
1.4.4 Reskilling and Online Certifications
1.4.5 Higher Education
1.4.6 Language and Casual Learning
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Learning Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 K 12 Students
1.5.3 College Students
1.5.4 Job Seekers
1.5.5 Working Professionals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Learning Market Size
2.2 Online Learning Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Learning Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Online Learning Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Learning Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Learning Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Online Learning Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Online Learning Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Learning Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Learning Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Learning Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 K12 Inc
12.1.1 K12 Inc Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.1.4 K12 Inc Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 K12 Inc Recent Development
12.2 Pearson
12.2.1 Pearson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.2.4 Pearson Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Pearson Recent Development
12.3 White Hat Managemen
12.3.1 White Hat Managemen Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.3.4 White Hat Managemen Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 White Hat Managemen Recent Development
12.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K
12.4.1 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.4.4 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH & Co. K Recent Development
12.5 Bettermarks
12.5.1 Bettermarks Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.5.4 Bettermarks Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bettermarks Recent Development
12.6 Scoyo
12.6.1 Scoyo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.6.4 Scoyo Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Scoyo Recent Development
12.7 Languagenut
12.7.1 Languagenut Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.7.4 Languagenut Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Languagenut Recent Development
12.8 Beness Holding, Inc
12.8.1 Beness Holding, Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Learning Introduction
12.8.4 Beness Holding, Inc Revenue in Online Learning Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Beness Holding, Inc Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
