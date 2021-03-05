Renal Dialysis Market Advanced Technologies, Industry Size, Iconic Revenue, Shares, Trends and Demand by 2023

Renal Dialysis Market report analyses the parent market with respect to all possible segmentation of the and gives Detail analysis of emerging key players in the market along with effective strategies followed by them.

Renal Dialysis Market – Segmentation

The global renal dialysis market has been segmented based on type, product, and end user. By type, the market has been segmented into primary dialysis and secondary dialysis.

The primary dialysis segment has been further segmented into hemodialysis, hemofiltration, and peritoneal dialysis.

The secondary dialysis segment has been further segmented into hemodiafiltration and intestinal dialysis. By product, the market has been segmented into hemodialysis products and peritoneal dialysis products.

By end user, the market has been segmented into hospital care and home care.

Renal Dialysis Market – Highlights

The market has been expanding continually on account of the high prevalence of diabetes and renal diseases globally. The constant upsurge in the incidence rate of diabetes, a significant risk factor in renal disease and kidney failure induces demand for dialysis treatment. The geriatric population form a large patient base of renal dialysis and rise in global geriatric population also adds fuel to the growth of the market.

Lack of donors for kidney transplant in case of kidney failure encourages demand for dialysis, and health insurance companies are increasingly covering renal dialysis under health schemes which raises the preference for dialysis over other available treatment options.

The overall growth of the healthcare sector and the evolution of dialysis technology has contributed to the growth of the global renal dialysis market. Over the last decade, there have been advances in renal dialysis equipment, procedures, and accessories facilitated by high investments from key players on R&D which also spurs the growth of the market. On the flip side, the market growth is restrained by high costs associated with dialysis and complications arising after the treatment. However, the distinct trend of home dialysis is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the global renal dialysis market over the forecast period.

Renal Dialysis Market – Competitive Landscape

The notable players operating in the global renal dialysis market include Baxter International Inc. (US), DaVita Healthcare Partners Inc. (US), Medical Care AG & Co., Gambro AB (Sweden), Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Covidien (Ireland), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Fresenius Medical Care (German), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Nipro diagnostic Inc. (US), KGaA (Germany), Nikkiso Co. Ltd. (Japan), and NxStage Medical, Inc. (U.S.).

Renal Dialysis Market – Industry Updates

In August 2018, NephroPlus, a dialysis center network and a pioneer in redefining dialysis care in India introduced unique buttonhole needles for painless dialysis. The buttonhole needles are first of its kind which uses annulation technique where blunt needles are used instead of sharp ones and help in reduction of pain drastically.

Renal Dialysis Market – Regional Analysis

The global renal dialysis market spans across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for renal dialysis owing to the presence of a large patient base suffering from renal diseases in the region.

Both Europe and Asia Pacific have a similar market for renal dialysis, but the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a relatively higher rate over the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa market has the least share of the market and is expected to exhibit limited growth over the forecast period.

