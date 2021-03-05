Research Details Developments in the Spear Phishing Protection Market Global Analysis, Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecasts to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Spear Phishing Protection Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Spear Phishing Protection Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Spear Phishing Protection development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Spear Phishing Protection market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
Microsoft Corporation
FireEye Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Proofpoint, Inc.
GreatHorn, Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Phishlabs
Intel Corporation
Mimecast Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Data Leak Protection
Email Encryption
Zero Day Prevention
Ransomware Protection
Multi-Layered Malware Protection
Social Engineering Protection
Denial of Service Attack Protection
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Government
Defense
Healthcare
Telecommunication and IT
Transportation
Education
Retail
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
