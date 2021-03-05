Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2019 Descente Atomic Rossignol Decathlon Goldwin Head K2 Sports Burton Helly Hansen Fischer DC Scott Smith Optics Swix Columbia Volkl Lafuma Uvex Black Diamond Phenix Mammut Dianese
Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 Provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.
Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market 2019-2024
Ski Gear & Equipment refers to the equipment used by a skier, which include Skis & Snowboard, Ski Boots, Ski Apparel, Ski Protection and others.
Scope of the Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Report
This report focuses on the Ski Gear and Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Ski gear & equipment include skis, snowboard, boots, bindings, pole and apparel, helmet and goggle and other collections. Skis and boots are the most expensive equipment.
Europe is the largest consumption market of the world with 56.29% in 2015, which take half of the market; North America behind the Europe with 20.18%, become the second largest market .China and Japan and Europe has more than 95% market of Asia.
Burton, Atomic, Rossignol, Salomon and Ficher are the top 5 manufactories of the world, the 5 companies take the lead than the others, has more than 21% of the market.
The worldwide market for Ski Gear & Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 6850 million US$ in 2024, from 5400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Segment by Manufacturers
Descente
Atomic
Rossignol
Decathlon
Goldwin
Head
K2 Sports
Burton
Helly Hansen
Fischer
DC
Scott
Smith Optics
Swix
Columbia
Volkl
Lafuma
Uvex
Black Diamond
Phenix
Mammut
Dianese
Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Segment by Type
Skis & Snowboard
Ski Boots
Ski Apparel
Ski Protection
Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Alpine
Nordic
Some of the Points cover in Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Ski Gear and Equipment Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Ski Gear and Equipment Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Ski Gear and Equipment Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11:Ski Gear and Equipment Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13:Ski Gear and Equipment Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
