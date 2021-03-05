Stability Test Chamber Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a report titled ‘Stability Test Chambers Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013–2018 and Market Forecast 2019–2027’. In 2018, the stability test chambers market was valued at US$ 2.7 billion, which according to FMI’s analysis, will thrive at 5.8% CAGR through 2027.

Stability test chambers are widely used in various industries such as pharmaceutical, electronics, food & beverages, construction, and chemical. Stability test chambers are used to store and test a variety of products at specific humidity and temperature conditions. There has been phenomenal growth in industries, such as pharmaceutical and electronics, which is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the stability test chambers market across the globe.

Application Base of Stability Test Chambers Widening in Food, Pharma, and Electronics Industries

Several types of packaging and food preservatives need to be checked at different levels of humidity and temperature before they are sold in the market. Stability test chambers are used to check the various quality parameters of food, such as colour, odour, and taste. The increasing demand for packaging food due to changing lifestyle across the world is boosting the stability test chambers market.

The testing of various pharmaceutical products as per the pre-determined guidelines is one of the most important parameters for the pharmaceutical industry. Various types of drugs, medicines, and healthcare products need to be tested based on different factors such as light, humidity, and temperature. Stringent regulations associated with the testing of pharmaceutical products is boosting the stability test chambers market.

Stability test chambers are also used in the electronics industry to test various components such as semiconductors, power devices, transducers, capacitors, and resistors. The frequent usage of stability test chambers in the electronics industry is driving the stability test chambers market.

Stability test chambers are also used in cement manufacturing plants to inspect the quality of cement at various stages. Cement and concrete materials require accurate testing to ensure their integrity and lifetime quality. Increasing cement manufacturing plants and rapid growth in the construction industry worldwide is another factor boosting the stability test chambers market.

Technologically Advanced Stability Test Chambers Gaining Traction as User-friendly Variants

The stability test chambers market has grown rapidly over the past few years due to the availability of technologically advanced stability test chambers. Technological advancements, such as precise temperature & humidity control, fog-free viewing window, humidity water filtration system, and computer interface, have made stability test chambers more user-friendly.

In addition, the availability of a variety of testing chambers, such as humidity and temperature test chambers, thermal shock test chambers, and altitude test chambers, is also significantly driving the stability test chambers market. Newly added features, such as a programmable timer, audio-visual alarm, and remote monitoring, are also boosting the demand for stability test chambers.

Rapid growth in the pharmaceutical & food industries and the existence of key manufacturing players in the North America and Europe regions are also among factors propelling the demand for stability test chambers.

Key Companies in Stability Test Chamber Market Focusing on Industry-specific Instrument Development

According to the FMI analysis, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Weiss Technik North America, Inc. are among the prominent manufacturers of stability test chambers. Manufacturing and providing a wide range of stability test chambers to customers as per the industry requirements are among the key strategies followed by major players to capture a significant market share.

Some of the key manufacturers of stability test chambers are Guangdong sanwood instrument technology co.,ltd, Thermotron Inc., Falc Intruments s.r.l, Terra Universal. Inc., ESPEC CORP, Angelantoni Test Technologies, Scientific Climate Systems and Qualitest International Inc.