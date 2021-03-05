Venous Thromboembolism Market Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2017 – 2025

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is the formation of blood clots inside the blood vessel. These clots restrict blood flow through the circulatory system. It is classified into two type’s deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Formation of blood clot in a deep vein (generally in the leg) is called deep vein thrombosis. The formed deep vein thrombosis clot break off and travels to the lungs, called as pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism is a serious complication from deep vein thrombosis. It occurs in almost one-third of patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. Venous thromboembolism can occur at any age; however, it is common in adults aged 60 and above.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/venous-thromboembolism-market.html

People who are overweight, older, whose blood is thicker than normal or suffer from some other diseases such as autoimmune disorders (rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, etc.) or cancer are at a higher risk of venous thromboembolism. Hospitalization due to major trauma (fractures or immobilization) or surgery increases the risk for venous thromboembolism. Up to 60% of venous thromboembolism cases occur during or after hospitalization. Venous thromboembolism equally affects men and women. Globally, venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease and leading cause of death and disability.

Venous thromboembolism is a life-threatening medical condition that requires immediate medical treatment. Treatment primarily focuses on breaking the clots and preventing further formation of clots. Treatment includes blood thinning agents such as anticoagulants (such as unfractionated and low molecular weight heparin as well as warfarin), mechanical devices (compression stockings), and thrombolytic therapy (tissue plasminogen activator). The venous thromboembolism market is expected to expand in the near future, led by the development of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) to overcome the limitation of current treatment options and provide improved patient of care.

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25934

NOACs are classified into direct thrombin inhibitors (argatroban, dabigatran), which inhibit factor IIa (thrombin), and factor Xa inhibitors (rivaroxaban, edoxaban, apixaban). NOACs offer major pharmacological benefits over current vitamin K antagonists (heparin or warfarin). These include rapid onset and offset of action, predictable pharmacokinetics, and less drug interactions, which eliminate the need for regular coagulation monitoring associated with conventional anticoagulant therapy.

Increase in government expenditure, rise in incidence rate of venous thromboembolism, growth in patient awareness about treatment, and high unmet needs of current treatment options are fueling the venous thromboembolism market. However, complex pathophysiology of the disease, high cost of treatment, and side effects associated with it act as key restraints for the venous thromboembolism market.

The venous thromboembolism market can be segmented based on disease type, product type, and geography. In terms of disease type, the venous thromboembolism market can be segregated into deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The pulmonary embolism segment is estimated to expand more than the deep vein thrombosis segment, as pulmonary embolism is the third most common cause for hospital related deaths. Based on product type, the venous thromboembolism market can be divided into anticoagulants, medical devices, and others. In anticoagulant segment, NOAC’s market is expected to grow because it eliminates the need for regular coagulation monitoring, overcoming the major limitation of current standard of care.

In terms of geography, the venous thromboembolism market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the venous thromboembolism market, followed by Europe, due to the higher incidence and prevalence rate than that in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa, increase in demand for advance treatment, and rise in geriatric population in the region. Asia Pacific is an emerging market for venous thromboembolism due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising government expenditure in the healthcare industry. However, affordability issues, lack of proper treatment, and poor patient education are factors restraining the venous thromboembolism market in such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25934

Major players operating in the venous thromboembolism market include Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., and Astellas Pharma Inc.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com