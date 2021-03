Western Blot Processors Market Industry Overview by Brands, Regions, Applications, Types, Forecast to 2025

Western blot, also known as immunoblot, is a laboratory bio-analytical method employed to detect specific protein molecules from a complex mixture of protein samples. The western blotting method is widely used in the cell & molecular biology discipline to detect proteins of interest and to quantify a gene product in gene expression studies. This method is also applied to measure the size and amount of protein expression. This method basically involves three major steps: separation of protein molecules by size, transfer of proteins to the solid membrane, and marking the desired protein using primary and secondary antibodies for visualization. High sensitivity and specificity are two key advantages offered by western blot methods. By using this method, a researcher can detect desired protein even with a concentration ten times lower limit of detection. Western blot processors are available in two different types: semi-automatic and fully automated. The manual western blot processing is time-consuming and labor-intensive, which generates the demand for automated western blot processors. Western blot processors offer several benefits. These processors automate all steps of membrane processing; they can process multiple membranes simultaneously; automatically collect primary antibodies; and effectively mix reagents inside trays.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/western-blot-processors-market.html

The global western blot processors market is projected to expand significantly in the next few years, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS across the globe, growing use of the western blot method in proteomics and genetic science, and rising R&D budgets of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Also, the western blot method is employed to confirm the hepatitis B infection and for the diagnosis of Lyme disease. The increasing prevalence of these diseases is anticipated to drive the western blot processors market during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of automated western blot processors and possibility of obtaining false or subjective results are anticipated to restrain the western blot processors market in the near future.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=31526

The global western blot processors market can be segmented based on type, end–user, and geography. Based on type, the market has been segmented into semi-automated and automated western blot processors. The semi-automated western blot processors segment dominated the market in 2016, but it is likely to lose market share to the automated western blot processors segment by 2025. The automated segment is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rising inclination toward laboratory automation and increasing laboratory workflow. Based on end–user, the global western blot processors market has been segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and academic & research institutes. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment accounted for a leading market share in 2016 and is projected to gain market share by 2025. Growth of the segment is attributable to rising incidence of HIV/AIDS and increasing number of and demand for hospitals and diagnostic centers in developing countries.

Geographically, the global western blot processors market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to lose market share to Europe and Asia Pacific between 2017 and 2025. Europe followed North America in 2016, holding the second-largest share of the market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing health care budgets and rising investments in the biopharmaceutical sector in emerging economies such as India, China, and Malaysia. Also, rising incidence of HIV/AIDS in this region would propel the demand for western blot processors in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. According to avert.org, in 2016, more than 5.1 million people were living with HIV/AIDS and more than 270,000 new cases of HIV infection were diagnosed in Asia Pacific.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=31526

Key players operating in the global western blot processors market are GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Li-Cor Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Advansta Inc., Cytoskeleton, Inc., Bee Robotics Ltd., and Trinity Biotech plc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com