2-In-1 LaptopsMarket 2019: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the 2-In-1 Laptops market will register a 15.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 45100 million by 2024, from US$ 18600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 2-In-1 Laptops business, shared in Chapter 3.

The 2-In-1 Laptops Market has developed rapidly in the past five years, and were greatly welcomed by people around the world. Currently the market has matured and being dominated by North America and Europe; Asia Pacifica is the fastest developing region, especially in China, Southeast Asia and India etc.

Currently, the Windows 2-In-1 Laptops are dominating the global market, in future the Android and the dual system (Android & Windows) will play more important roles; and now most of the screen size is between 10 inch and 13 inch, but some players have released the larger screens to meet the multiplex demand.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 2-In-1 Laptops market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Apple

Microsoft

Lenovo

Samsung

HP

Dell

Asus

Huawei

This study considers the 2-In-1 Laptops value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Screen Size Less Than 12 inch

Screen Size 12-14 inch

Screen Size More Than 14 inch

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Windows

Android

IOS

Other

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 2-In-1 Laptopsby Players

4 2-In-1 Laptopsby Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

