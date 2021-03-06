2019 Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Size Growth 2024 Forecast Research Report

Hydrochloric acid was historically called acidum salis, muriatic acid, and spirits of salt and is a clear, colorless, highly pungent solution of hydrogen chloride (HCl) in water. It is a highly corrosive, strong mineral acid with many industrial uses.

Scope of the Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Report

This report focuses on the Hydrochloric Acid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hydrochloric acid consumption in Europe is relatively stable development in recent years?with a relatively stable state. However, Prices fell sharply, resulting in a sharp decline in sales value.

The future trend of hydrochloric acid mainly depends on the operating rate of the chlor alkali industry, but synthetic hydrochloric acid is a new direction of development in the future.

At present, it has a certain scale, but because of the high price and cost, which limits his development. The research group is optimistic about this industry.

The worldwide market for Hydrochloric Acid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 8300 million US$ in 2024, from 7490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers

Dow Chemical

Olin

Covestro

OxyChem

Westlake Chemical (Axiall)

INOVYN

BASF

Shin-Etsu Chemical

UNID

Orica Watercare

Detrex Chemicals

Canexus

Solvay

ERCO Worldwide

Dupont

Coogee Chemicals

Tessenderlo Group

AGC

Formosa Plastics

Toagosei

China Greenon

Haijing Chemical

Xiyang Fertilizer

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

Luxi Chemical

SINOPEC Nanjing Chemical

Tianyuan Chemical

Jinniu Chemical

Hongri Acron

Jiheng Chemical

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by Type

Synthetic Hydrochloric Acid

By-product Hydrochloric Acid

Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Organic Chemical Raw Materials

Metal Cleaning and Treatment

Food and Dairy Industry

Water Treatment

Others

Some of the Points cover in Global Hydrochloric Acid Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Hydrochloric Acid Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Hydrochloric Acid Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Hydrochloric Acid Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Hydrochloric Acid Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Hydrochloric Acid Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Hydrochloric Acid Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Hydrochloric Acid Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

