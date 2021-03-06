2019 Global Organic Pigments Market Research Report by Manufactures and Region

Global Organic Pigments Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (BASF Clariant DIC Huntsman Toyoink North American Chemical Lily Group Heubach Group Sudarshan Jeco Group Xinguang Sanyo Color Works Shuangle Flint Group Cappelle Pigment DCC Dainichiseika Sunshine Pigment Apollo Colors FHI Ruian Baoyuan Yuhong New Plastic Hongyan Pigment PYOSA KolorJet Chemicals Everbright Pigment)

Organic pigments are colored, black, white or fluorescent particulate organic solids which usually are insoluble in, and essentially physically and chemically unaffected by, the vehicle or substrate in which they are incorporated. They alter appearance by selective absorption and/or by scattering of light. Organic pigments are usually dispersed in vehicles or substrates for application, as for instance in the manufacture or inks, paints, plastics or other polymeric materials. Organic pigments retain a crystal or particulate structure throughout the coloration process.

Scope of the Global Organic Pigments Market Report

This report focuses on the Organic Pigments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are BASF, Clariant, DIC, Huntsman, Toyoink, North American Chemical, Lily Group, Heubach Group, Sudarshan, Jeco Group, Xinguang, Sanyo Color Works, Shuangle, Flint Group, Cappelle Pigment, DCC, Dainichiseika, Sunshine Pigment, Apollo Colors, FHI, Ruian Baoyuan, Yuhong New Plastic, Hongyan Pigment, PYOSA, KolorJet Chemicals, Everbright Pigment, and etc.

The migration of the organic pigments business to Asia, particularly China and India, continues. Since the mid-1990s, production in China and India has rapidly increased; China is now the world’s largest organic color pigment producer, especially for commodity-type pigments. Additional medium-tier to higher-value organic pigments also migrates to China from North America, Europe and Japan. Production in Europe, USA and Japan continues on a downward trend as the market has become globalized and gross margins have been squeezed.

To organic pigments global application, in 2015, Printing Inks account for 30% of demand, Paints & Coatings about 38%, Plastics & Rubber about 26% and other industries such as textiles for the remainder. The printing market for publication of newsprint and periodicals has fallen as a result of competition from the internet, but demand for printing inks for packaging remains strong.

The worldwide market for Organic Pigments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 9540 million US$ in 2024, from 7140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report covers Analysis of Global Organic Pigments Market Segment by Manufacturers

Global Organic Pigments Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Organic Pigments Market Segment by Type

Azoic Pigments

Phthalocyanine Pigments

High-performance Pigments

Other

Global Organic Pigments Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Printing Inks

Paints & Coatings

Plastics & Rubber

Others

