3D Magnetic Sensor Market 2019-2024: Infineon Technologies, Allegro MicroSystems, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Asahi Kasei, Bosch, Honeywell International, Micronas Semiconductor

3D magnetic sensor is a sensor that is able to detect magnetic signals in X, Y, and, Z directions. The AK09970N supports wide measurement range with high resolution in 3D detection and captures magnetic fields in 3-dimensions. The sensor family is ideally suited for the measurement of three dimensional movement within a magnetic field, linear slide movement as well as 360° angle rotation.

The semiconductor manufacturing technology has facilitated the production of huge quantity of cost-effective sensors for high valued applications such as industrial motors, mid-level automobile segment, and low-cost consumer electronic segment. The 3D sensors provide various advantages such as high-performance, low implementation, and maintenance cost, in addition to, no requirement for the microfabrication of the magnetic material will contribute to the growing demand for the 3D sensors

Over the next five years, Publisher projects that 3D Magnetic Sensor will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Magnetic Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Rotary 3D Magnetic Sensor

Linear 3D Magnetic Sensor

Segmentation by application:

Automobile

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Infineon Technologies

Allegro MicroSystems

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Analog Devices

Asahi Kasei

Bosch

Honeywell International

Micronas Semiconducto

Some Points From Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 3D Magnetic Sensor by Players

4 3D Magnetic Sensor by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

Continued…

