5G Technology Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Qualcomm (US) , Intel (US) , Ericsson (SE) , Samsung (KR) , NEC (JP) , Mediatek (TW) , Cisco (US), Cavium (US) and Forecast to 2023

5G technology is the fifth-generation wireless technology, which is in its developmental stage, and is expected to be commercialized in the coming two to three years. The technologys operational speed is expected to be several times faster than the existing wireless technologies (1G, 2G, 3G, and 4G) and significantly penetrate the 2G and 3G wireless markets. High speed, faster download speed, low cost, and expansion in the Internet of Things (IOT) market drive the 5G technology market.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the 5G Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 5G Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

The countries that are expected to be the early adopters of 5G technology are the U.S., Japan, South Korea, and China.

The global 5G Technology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 5G Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Qualcomm (US)

Intel (US)

Ericsson (SE)

Samsung (KR)

NEC (JP)

Mediatek (TW)

Cisco (US)

Cavium (US)

Qorvo (US)

Huawei (CN)

ZTE (CN)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SDN

NFV

MEC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smart Home

Autonomous Driving

Smart Cities

Industrial IoT

Smart Farming

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 5G Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 5G Technology

1.2 Classification of 5G Technology by Types

1.2.1 Global 5G Technology Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global 5G Technology Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 SDN

1.2.4 NFV

1.2.5 MEC

1.3 Global 5G Technology Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 5G Technology Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Smart Home

1.3.3 Autonomous Driving

1.3.4 Smart Cities

1.3.5 Industrial IoT

1.3.6 Smart Farming

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global 5G Technology Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global 5G Technology Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 5G Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 5G Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 5G Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 5G Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 5G Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of 5G Technology (2013-2023)

https://www.openpr.com/news/1351382/5G-Technology-Global-Market-2018-Top-Key-Players-Qualcomm-US-Intel-US-Ericsson-SE-Samsung-KR-NEC-JP-Mediatek-TW-Cisco-US-Cavium-US-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Qualcomm (US)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 5G Technology Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Qualcomm (US) 5G Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Intel (US)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 5G Technology Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Intel (US) 5G Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Ericsson (SE)

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 5G Technology Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Ericsson (SE) 5G Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Samsung (KR)

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 5G Technology Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Samsung (KR) 5G Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 NEC (JP)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 5G Technology Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NEC (JP) 5G Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

