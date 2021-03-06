Actuator Sensor Interface Systems Market Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Type, Applications and Forecasts to 2019-2024

AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-i) is an industrial networking solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices (e.g. binary ON/OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons, and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable.

Electrical cables are rapidly getting replaced by actuator sensor interface cables in the automation industry and the same is used to connect various I/O field devices, for example sensors, proximity switches, actuators, and process valves. Fieldbus, an industrial computer network protocol, is designed for ideal communication between sensors and actuators, and is greatly preferred by vendors of automation equipment.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Actuator Sensor Interface Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Publisher considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

AS-I Gateway/Master

AS-I Cable

AS-I Power Supply

AS-I Slave

Repeater

Extender

Extension Plug

Segmentation by application:

Discrete Automation Industries

Process Automation Industries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bihl+Wiedemann

Baumer

Ifm Electronic

Peperl+Fuchs

StoneL

Siemens

Asahi/America

Some Points From Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Actuator Sensor Interface Systems by Players

4 Actuator Sensor Interface Systems by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

Continued…

