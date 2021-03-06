Alloy Steel Market 2019 ArcelorMittal Tsingshan Baowu Group Shanxi TISCO NSSMC POSCO Acerinox Outokumpu JFE Steel Hesteel Group Nucor Corporation Hyundai Steel Tata Steel Ansteel Group Shagang Group ThyssenKrupp JSW Steel Ltd USSteel Valin Steel Group Maanshan Steel NLMK Group Evraz Gerdau Shougang SAIL Benxi Steel Group Shandong Steel
Alloy steels are made by combining carbon steel with one or several alloying elements, such as manganese, silicon, nickel, titanium, copper, chromium and aluminum. These metals are added to produce specific properties that are not found in regular carbon steel. The elements are added in varying proportions (or combinations) making the material take on different aspects such as increased hardness, increased corrosion resistance, increased strength, improved formability (ductility); the weld ability can also change.
Scope of the Global Alloy Steel Market Report
This report focuses on the Alloy Steel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The technical barriers of Alloy Steel are low, and the Alloy Steel market concentration degree is relatively lower.
This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need will increase.
We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Alloy Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 143500 million US$ in 2024, from 132400 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Alloy Steel Market Segment by Manufacturers
Global Alloy Steel Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Alloy Steel Market Segment by Type
Flat Products
Long/Tubular Products
Global Alloy Steel Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Machinery
Oil and Gas
Others
