Amaranth Oil Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 202

Amaranth oil is extracted from the seeds of two species of the genus Amaranthus, A. cruentus and A. hypochondriacus, that are called, collectively, amaranth grain. Amaranth oil is a light to medium colored, clear liquid that is pourable at low temperatures.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Amaranth Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Europe holds major market share followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

The cosmetic & personal care industry is growing at a high rate, while the food supplement industry is experiencing steady growth.

The worldwide market for Amaranth Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amr Amaranth

Amaranth Bio

Amaranth Nord

Proderna Biotech

Flavex Naturextracte

Nu-World Foods

Saar

Nans Products

Flaveko Trade Spol

Dk Mass

Rusoliva

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cold Pressed

Supercritical CO2 Extraction

Organic Solvent (Hexane) Extraction

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Food Supplements

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Amaranth Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Cold Pressed

1.2.2 Supercritical CO2 Extraction

1.2.3 Organic Solvent (Hexane) Extraction

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Cosmetic & Personal Care

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Food Supplements

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amr Amaranth

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Amaranth Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amr Amaranth Amaranth Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Amaranth Bio

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Amaranth Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Amaranth Bio Amaranth Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amaranth Nord

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Amaranth Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amaranth Nord Amaranth Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Proderna Biotech

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Amaranth Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Proderna Biotech Amaranth Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Flavex Naturextracte

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Amaranth Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Flavex Naturextracte Amaranth Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

