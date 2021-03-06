Antidiabetics Market – Key Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2023

The anti-diabetics market includes drugs, which are used for treatment of diabetes mellitus and are also known as oral hypoglycemic/antihyperglycemic agents. The anti-diabetics market has grown tremendously in recent years with increasing prevalence of diabetes mellitus. Thus, systemic therapies for diabetes have become the focal point of attention due to the burgeoning diabetic population size, with diabetes affecting middle age groups and children across all income groups globally.

The anti-diabetics market has been segmented based on type of drug class into biguanides (metformin), sulfonylureas (glimepiride), meglitinides (repaglinide), thiazolidinediones (pioglitazone), dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPP-IV) inhibitors (sitagliptin), and α-glucosidase inhibitors (acarbose).

Among these drug classes, Biguanides act directly against insulin resistance. Sulfonylureas (SUs) were the earliest drug classes in the market for treatment of diabetes and have a significant market presence. α-glucosidase inhibitors delay postprandial glucose absorption by hydrolysis of disaccharide is into monosaccharide’s in the small intestine. Meglitinides are prandial insulin releasers that stimulate rapid insulin secretion. The thiazolidinediones are insulin-sensitizing drugs, which improve whole-body insulin sensitivity through gene regulation. DPP-IV inhibitors make a significant impact on glucose tolerance and make lasting improvements in the health outcomes of diabetic patients.

Some of the major drivers and opportunities for growth of this market include drug combinations of several agents such as sitagliptin and metformin and other drug combinations that are in different stages of clinical and pipeline development. Increase in the prevalence of diabetes and new product launches by major pharmaceutical companies re some of the key drivers for growth in this market. In 2015, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH launched two new drugs (Synjardy & Glyxambi)for treatment of diabetes mellitus type II.

Some of the key opportunities for the antidiabetics include a strong pipeline for antidiabetics and entry of new players in the market, for instance, Novo Nordisk’s diabetes drug’s Tresiba, and Ryzodeg received FDA approval in September 2015. Moreover, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH has a strong pipeline for anti-diabetic drugs, such as Linagliptin which is a dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP) 4 inhibitor) for patients suffering from diabetes mellitus type II and high cardiovascular risk.

However, despite the availability of numerous branded antidiabetic drugs, many of these drugs have lost patent protection. In the wake of huge pressures from government and regulatory authorities, which have banned top selling drugs in various countries, in order to promote generic drugs at lower costs for diabetic patients. For instance, Mankind Pharma, launched anti-diabeticDynaglipt (Teneligliptin) under the drug class DPP-4 inhibitors in November 2015 in India targeting the middle to low income diabetic patient population.

As a result, the volume of antidiabetics is expected to shift to first generation drugs and other generic drugs in the market. Moreover, there is a huge unmet medical need for antidiabetics that can treat multiple chronic disorderscoexisting with diabetessuch as cardiovascular diseases, dyslipidemia, hypertension etc. Another major restraint in the antidiabetics market is reduction in the efficacy of drugs over a period and canlead to other health complications.

Some of the major players in the market include Astra Zeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eli Lilly & Co., Johnson & Johnson, Mankind Pharma Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, SanofiS.A., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

