Automotive Lubricants Market 2019 Global Share, Top 5 Manufacturers Survey by Size, Promising Growth Factors, Business Boosting Strategies and Competitive Landscape till 2027

The Automotive Lubricants Market is growing at the rapid pace; mainly due to the burgeoning Automotive Industry. Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report, asserts that the global market for Automotive Lubricants has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to perceive a massive growth by 2027, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of volume and value with a phenomenal CAGR during the anticipated period (2017-2027).

Increasing the number of automobiles globally and the rapid surge in commercial activities has been one of the key driving force propelling the Global Automotive Lubricants Market. Also, growing number of passenger cars, increasing popularity of Motor Sport and Auto Racing have also supported the growth of the Automotive Lubricants Market. Besides, the increasing demand for passenger and commercial vehicles is expected to fuel the demand in the market. Moreover, the increase in inclination of consumers towards efficient and easy transportation needs further boosts the growth for this market.

Additional factors substantiating the market growth include increasing per capita income and augmenting demand for commercial utility vehicles; the Automotive Lubricants Market has witnessed major developments. However, paramount concerns pertaining to the environmental hazards associated with the mineral oil lubricants are expected to present challenges to the market growth in the developed and the developing countries. Adversely, investments in R&D activities to produce novel lubricants are expected to provide opportunities for growth in the future.

Global Automotive Lubricants Market – Segments

The MRFR analysis is segmented into three key dynamics for the convenience of understanding;

By Types: Comprises Engine oil, Gear oil, Grease, Transmission fluids, and Engine coolant, among other fluids.

By Vehicles: Light, Commercial, and Heavy Vehicles.

By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Automotive Lubricants Market – Geographical Analysis

Globally, the Asia Pacific accounts for the leading market for the Automotive Lubricants, capturing the largest market share.

With the rapid expansion in the automotive sector in the developing nations such as India, China, and Japan, the market players have been focusing on developing technologically advanced and powerful product to gain high performance and torque.

Additionally, the presence of matured original equipment manufacturers (OEM) provides impetus to the growth of the market in the region, with a strong base for the robust development. India, being the research hub of Asia, leads the innovation in the market. Rising unit sale in developing economies such as India and China are substantiating the demand for these lubricants in the region.

North America and Europe regions being one of the saturated markets are showing steady growth in the Automotive Lubricants Market.

Automotive Lubricants Market – Competitive Landscape

Several large and small players having regional and global presence form the competitive landscape in the market. These players compete on the quality, market reach, financial resources, and pricing, whereas, innovation, brand reinforcement, and mergers & acquisitions remain the prevalent trends for the leading players operating in the Global Automotive Lubricants Market. The market will witness fierce competition due to the expected extensions in product & service and product innovations.

Well established players partner with the raw material suppliers to provide the best-quality lubricants, they invest heavily in the R&D to develop the adept technologies that are completely on a different level compared to their competition, and to support their packaging system, with unrivalled attractive design.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August 10, 2018 – EPPCO Lubricants (UAE) launched its new Havoline coolant product range – The Havoline Easy Cool 33 and the Havoline Radiator Coolant are Caltex Lubricants designed to provide long-life protection for vehicle engines.

The products contain inhibitors which provide protection from overheating, rust and corrosion – which can be typical outcomes for many vehicles during hot summer months. In addition, both products are organic, environmentally friendly, and offer extended protection for buyers’ engines at an affordable retail price.

August 13, 2018 – GP Petroleums Ltd. (India), a leading global lubricant player, specializing in automotive lubricants announced the partnership with Mag Lube LLC (UAE) to manufacture and market IPOL lubricants across the world. According to the agreement, Mag Lube will pay a royalty to GP Petroleums for the formulation technology and brand.

The consolidation of these lubricant giants’ brands globally is seen as an opportunity to grow, and GP Petroleums with its brand IPOL is well poised to fill the space for affordable and high-quality products in the emerging markets.

