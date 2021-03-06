Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market to Register Growth at a CAGR of 6.2% till 2023

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Market Information by Treatment (Intravenous Immunoglobulin, Corticosteroids, Plasmapheresis (Plasma Exchange), Physiotherapy, Others), Diagnosis (Electrodiagnostic Testing, Nerve Conduction, EMG, Spinal Fluid Analysis, Others), By Route of Administration (Intravenous, Oral, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Neurological Clinics, Research & Academic Laboratories, Others) and Top Regions Forecast till 2023.

Market Research Future has dedicated studied the market to its full extent for the forecast period between 2018 and 2023. In 2017, the market was observed to have reached a market value of USD 2723.42 Mn.

MRFR ascertains that the global Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Market is due to register growth at a CAGR of 6.2%. This projection is likely to lead the market toward an upward trend and result in a market value of USD 3907.17 Mn by the end of the assessment period in 2023.

Autoimmune diseases are on the rise, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is no exception. Although CIDP is a rare disease, it has been growing in prevalence. Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy is a rare autoimmune disorder wherein the body’s immune system attacks the myelin causing various symptoms such as numbness, weakness, and a lack of certain reflexes.

MRFR’s study of the global chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy includes identification and analysis of the various market participants competing in the global market. Prominent competitors include Kedrion S.p.A, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Pfizer, Inc, Shire, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Baxter, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Grifols, and Teijin Pharma Limited.

End-users in the chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market have been segmented into specialty neurological clinics, hospitals, research & academic laboratories, and others. Hospitals have amassed a 49% share of the global market due to their widespread presence and the preference for hospitals among patients. However, patients are increasingly seeing the value in specialty clinics where they may understand their illness better. As a result, the specialty neurological clinics segment is growing at the most rapid CAGR of 6.49% during the review period.

The regional segmentation of the Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy market covers regions such as The Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market. It has been anticipated to witness huge growth at 7.03% CAGR due to rapid urbanization, steadily rising technological advancement, and improving medical facilities.

The Americas is the largest regional market with 52% of global share. In 2017, its value was USD 1415.96 million. During the forecast period, it may grow at a 5.90% CAGR with the worth of USD 1997.30 million.

Market growth for Europe is expected to register growth at 6.47% CAGR during the forecast period. Italy is likely to witness the highest growth in Europe at 7.75% CAGR during the forecast period.

Overall market growth during the forecast period has been estimated to be The Middle East market is bigger than the African market. During the forecast period, the Middle East market is expected to grow at 5.08% CAGR.

