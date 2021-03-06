Collision Mitigation System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025
Collision Mitigation Systemstatus, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Collision Mitigation System development in United States, Europe and China.
Collision mitigation system (CMS) is specially designed for automobiles to prevent and mitigate rear-end crashes. System used accurate data analysis algorithms which combine the input from radar and image sensors to offer enhanced safety. The system consists of camera, vision control module and electronically scanning radar, and mounted on bonnet of an automobile. Collision mitigation system has specially designed to warn driver with audible and visual alarm, if system estimates high risk of collision when equipped vehicle approaches an obstacles such as pedestrian and another vehicle among others. If drivers fails to react over the warning, the system automatically applies the brake to ensure safety.
Transportation is an indispensable need of a community and transportation industry is expected to grow linear with growth in population. Health conscious consumers and emerging government regulations over road safety are driving demand for safe and technologically sound vehicles. It would be a key driver to promote adoption of collision mitigation systems. Automobile manufacturer are continuously adopting latest technology in order to cater the growing demand of smarter, faster, comfortable and safe vehicles, which would augment the demand of collision mitigation system. Additionally, growing traffic congestion in China and India is expected to drive adoption of collision mitigation system at steady rate. However sustainability of the global collision mitigation system market is majorly depends on further innovation and product development.
In 2017, the global Collision Mitigation System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autoliv
Delphi
Robert Bosch
Meritor WABCO
Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems
Mitsubishi Motors North America
Mobileye
ZF Friedrichshafen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Radar
Camera
Ultrasound
LiDAR
Market segment by Application, split into
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Collision Mitigation System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Collision Mitigation System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Collision Mitigation System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Radar
1.4.3 Camera
1.4.4 Ultrasound
1.4.5 LiDAR
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Collision Mitigation System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
1.5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
1.5.4 Passenger Cars
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Collision Mitigation System Market Size
2.2 Collision Mitigation System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Collision Mitigation System Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Collision Mitigation System Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Collision Mitigation System Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Collision Mitigation System Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Collision Mitigation System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Collision Mitigation System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Collision Mitigation System Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Collision Mitigation System Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Collision Mitigation System Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Autoliv
12.1.1 Autoliv Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.1.4 Autoliv Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Autoliv Recent Development
12.2 Delphi
12.2.1 Delphi Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.2.4 Delphi Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Delphi Recent Development
12.3 Robert Bosch
12.3.1 Robert Bosch Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.3.4 Robert Bosch Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Robert Bosch Recent Development
12.4 Meritor WABCO
12.4.1 Meritor WABCO Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.4.4 Meritor WABCO Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Meritor WABCO Recent Development
12.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems
12.5.1 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.5.4 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Bendix Commercial Vehicles Systems Recent Development
12.6 Mitsubishi Motors North America
12.6.1 Mitsubishi Motors North America Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.6.4 Mitsubishi Motors North America Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Mitsubishi Motors North America Recent Development
12.7 Mobileye
12.7.1 Mobileye Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.7.4 Mobileye Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Mobileye Recent Development
12.8 ZF Friedrichshafen
12.8.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Collision Mitigation System Introduction
12.8.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Revenue in Collision Mitigation System Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3377983-global-collision-mitigation-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
