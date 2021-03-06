Comprehensive Study Explore How Global Pine derived Chemicals Market will Grow in Future

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Pine derived Chemicals Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Pine-Derived Chemicals Market – Overview

Pine chemicals is a family of renewable, naturally occurring materials derived from the pine tree (genus Pinus). These chemicals are derived through the distillation of oleoresin or carbonization of wood. A majority of distilled products are made from gum, stumps, logs, and sulfate pulp byproducts. During the papermaking process, chemicals from pine trees are recovered as co-products of the pulping process in the form of crude tall oil (CTO) and crude sulfate turpentine (CST). Oleoresin can also be recovered from pine trees. It is separated into gum rosin (GR) and gum turpentine (GT).

Based on type, the global pine derived chemicals market has been segmented into tall oil fatty acids, tall oil rosin, gum turpentine, gum rosin, pitch, sterols, and others. The gum rosin segment held a leading share of the global market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2017. The segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Gum rosin is used in printing inks, photocopying and laser printing paper, varnishes, adhesives, soap, soda, soldering fluxes, and sealing wax as well as in paper sizing. Tall oil rosin (TOR) is another significant segment of the global pine-derived chemicals market. It is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. TORs are unmodified in order to provide a cost-effective and flexible starting point for several end-use applications and customer-specific processes. Tall oil fatty acids is another significant segment of the market. These acids are used in the manufacture of dimer acids, alkyd resins, oilfield chemicals, metalworking fluids, liquid cleaners, textile chemicals, fuel additives, construction chemicals, metallic stabilizers, and fatty derivatives. Gum turpentine and gum rosin segments are projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The sterols segment held a relatively minor share of the global market in 2017.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global pine-derived chemicals market. The market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the global market are Eastman Chemical Company, Harima Chemicals Group, Inc., Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Kraton Corporation, and Forchem Oyj. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market, by Type

Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market, by Application

Global Pine-derived Chemicals Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

– Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein pine-derived chemicals are used

– Identification of key factors useful to build a roadmap of upcoming opportunities for the pine-derived chemicals market at the global, regional, and country levels

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global pine-derived chemicals market between 2018 and 2026

– Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the market competition level

Porters’ five forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global pine-derived chemicals market

