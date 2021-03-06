Courier Market Overview, Size, Trend, Drivers, Demand and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Courier Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

The report highlights the analysis of the drivers and explains the factors for growth of the industry. Global Trade Boom, Growth in e-Tailing, Growing Business of Private Telecom Sector, Financial Institutions Dependence on Courier and Seasonal Business Upsurge Due to Occasions are the key drivers of this market. Top courier companies operating in India are specializing in secure and in-time delivery of Indian pharma products. The telecom sector is dependent on courier service largely for Sending postpaid connection bills, Bulk sim delivery in business houses and Sending important notices and intimations to customers. A commercial bank spends approximately INR 2.4 bn annually on courier to meet its business needs. Courier companies are normally hired by florists to deliver fresh flowers to clientele on birthdays, anniversaries and wedding occasions.

There are various challenges too that the courier industry faces, Poor Infrastructure, Poor Warehousing Facility, Delay in Clearances and High operating costs are the major challenges faced by the courier industry. A huge number of roadways in India are un-metalled that poses difficulty for courier service providers – almost 40% of villages do not have any access to all weather roads. Due to heavy cargo movement the customs at various international airports is unable to send detention memo for most of the detained parcels and this adversely affects courier service operators’ business. High level of competition in the industry limits the ability of courier companies to increase pricing and high level of operating costs coupled with the limited pricing power lead to low profitability for the industry overall

Some recent technology adoption in the courier industry is the use of GPS which is used for tracking location of goods carrying vehicles. Barcode technology is used to monitor flow of documents and other courier items at various points in from point of origin to point of delivery. RFID aids in smooth information flow between monitoring unit and on-duty delivery. The Indian Government has been operating postal and telegraph service through India Post since 1837 and has evolved over the years to provide fast and reliable service at par with other key players in the market. The Government of India is also considering setting up of dedicated cargo airports to tap the growing courier market.

