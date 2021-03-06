Duct Integrity Tester (DIT) Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast till 2028

DIT Market: Overview

The growing demand from the telecom sector for DIT is fuelling the demand for the DIT market. DIT is used to check if the installed ducts are ready to use. DIT is performed to avoid improper coupling, missing out sections of duct, duct blockage, kinking, and others. Duct integrity tests are performed with the help of compressed air, mandrel, go-gauge sponge, and others. While performing DIT, the mandrel is pushed inside from one end with pneumatic pressure and is taken out from the other end. The three tests performed during the duct integrity testing are air pressure test, shuttle test, and sponge test. In the air pressure test, DIT is verified by injecting compressed air from one end of the duct to check if air comes out from the other end. Duct leakage is identified with compressed air by integrating the compressed air unit to one side to the duct and the pressure gauge to the other side of the duct. To identify duct leakage, compressed air is applied at the pressure of 10 bar at the first end of the duct for 10-15 minutes and is measured with pressure drop at the other end. If the pressure reading remains the same, then there is no leakage in the duct. If the pressure reading drops, it indicates that there is a leakage or a puncture.

The second test for DIT is shuttle test. In shuttle test, a shuttle of approximately 70-80% of duct diameter is inserted through the duct by using compressed air. If the shuttle comes out from the other end, then the duct has no blockage. It is then considered ready for cable blowing. If the shuttle doesn’t come out from the other end, it indicates that the duct is either blocked or kinked. The third DIT test is sponge test. In sponge test, a sponge is passed through the duct to check if any mud or water is inside the duct. All these tests are involved in DIT. Several developments in DIT equipment with reference to the material are expected to drive the growth of the global DIT market during the forecast period.

DIT Market: Dynamics

The growing demand for fiber optics is one of the key drivers for the global DIT market. The main feature of DIT, testing duct integrity for conduit, round duct, and interdict, is creating a huge demand for DIT and significantly contributing to the growth of the global DIT market. The increasing adoption of FTTx, i.e. fiber to the home, fiber to the office, fiber to the building, and others are expected to drive the global DIT market during the forecast period. The main factor restraining the growth of DIT is its failure to natural disasters. The unpredictable climatic conditions are adversely affecting the growth of the global DIT market, globally. However, vendors are continuously focused on improving DIT to avoid such challenges.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8199

DIT Market: Segmentation

DIT market segmentation based on application:

DIT market can be segmented as-

Telecom Network

Gas Network

Water Network

DIT market segmentation based on end use:

DIT market can be segmented as-

On-Site (Field)

Research & Development Laboratory

Educational Institutes

DIT market segmentation based on test:

DIT market can be segmented as-

Air Pressure Test

Shuttle Test

Sponge Test

DIT Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the DIT market are Stanlay, PRAYAGG, Fiber Optic Telecom Co. Ltd., SHANGHAI TARLUZ TELECOM TECH. CO., LTD., Genius Engineers, Dexterity Projects (P) LTD, Dura-Line, Retrotec, ClearlineIS, V SECURE, and others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Purchase This Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8199

DIT Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to hold a prominent market share of the global DIT market during the forecast period. The availability of advanced telecommunication services, huge adoption of fiber optics, and continuous investments in the improvement of telecommunication services are fuelling the demand for DITs in North America. APEJ is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the continuous focus on the development of advanced telecommunication network in the developing countries such as China and India.

The DIT market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: