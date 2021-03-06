Energy Storage Market for Satellites – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2017 – 2022

Energy storage is crucial to proper functioning of satellites and a major requirement in the global satellite industry. In a satellite, energy storage equipment is incorporated with solar PV panels to store energy harnessed by solar panels directly. However, harnessing and storing solar energy is applicable only when batteries are used. Fuel cells and other energy storage technologies are based on chemical reactions; therefore, they do not require solar panels for recharging.

The analysts forecast the global energy storage market for satellites to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global energy storage market for satellites for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the energy storage market for satellites.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625016-global-energy-storage-market-for-satellites-2017-2021

The report, Global Energy Storage Market for Satellites 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• EaglePicher Technologies

• EnerSys

• GS Yuasa Lithium Power

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Saft

Other prominent vendors

• FastCap Systems

Market driver

• Declining Li-ion battery prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Widening supply-demand gap for lithium

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Development of microsatellites and next-generation batteries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2625016-global-energy-storage-market-for-satellites-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

• Global battery market overview

• Fuel cell market overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2016

• Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ENERGY STORAGE

• Segmentation by energy storage

• Comparison by energy storage

• Battery – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Fuel cell – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Market opportunity by energy storage

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2016-2021

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of microsatellites and next-generation batteries

• Advances in satellite communication

• Emergence of 3D printed satellite

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• EaglePicher Technologies

• EnerSys

• GS Yuasa Lithium Power

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Saft

..…..Continued

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com