Fabric Softeners Market 2018-2028: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Fabric Softener Market Outlook:

The global laundry products market is growing at a swift rate owing to the innovation of new products and rising awareness about the availability of these products. A wide variety of fabric care products are available in the market, which includes detergents, fabric softeners or enhancers, stain removers, bleach, and other fabric additives. Fabric softener is a popular household cleaning product that is used for the softening of clothes making them easier to iron by reducing wrinkles in your garments. Along with the basic functionality, the fabric softener also helps in reducing wear and tear of your garments, providing a refreshing fragrance, reducing the risk of germ build-up, shape retention etc. which aids in fuelling the demand fabric softener in the market. The fabric softener market is largely affected by factors such as increased purchasing power, convenience in usage, aggressive advertising by MNC companies and the increasing market penetration of washing machines and is expected to contribute to the growth in demand for fabric softener in the market. The introduction of eco-friendly products in the fabric softener market is anticipated to complement the growth of fabric softeners in the market. The market players of the fabric softener market are indulged in the introduction of innovative packaging style to attract large number of consumers leading to a hike in demand for fabric softeners in the market.

Increasing penetration of washing machines and rise in demand for multifunctional products is driving the Fabric softener:

The fabric softener market is governed by factors such as rising penetration of washing machines, innovation in packaging, the rising purchasing power of the consumer, developing FMCG industry etc. The rise in demand for multifunctional products which solve multiple purposes aids to rapid growth in demand for fabric softeners in the market. The versatile nature of fabric softener enables it to perform different operations at the same time such as prevention from damage to the color of the fabric, fast drying of clothes, anti-static behavior etc. contributes to the swift growth in demand for fabric softeners in the market. Over the past few years, the demand for environmentally friendly fabric softeners have become popular at a rapid rate owing to rise in awareness, coupled with an increase in environmental issues arising from petroleum-based products, encouraging the consumers to opt for eco-friendly fabric softeners which has led the supply side participants of the fabric softener market to develop eco-friendly fabric softeners. Over the years, consumer behavior has changed drastically and the consumers are more inclined towards searching about products over online platforms as well as purchasing products, such as fabric softeners and laundry care products, through e-commerce which has boosted the demand for fabric softeners in the market.

Fabric Softener Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Nature, the Fabric Softener market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of Product Type, the Fabric Softener market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Sheets

Sprays

Tablets

Dryer Bars

On the basis of End Use, the Fabric Softener market has been segmented as:

Laundry Services

Textile Industry

Household

Hospitality Industry

Others

On the basis of Sales Channel, the Fabric Softener market has been segmented as:

Independent Retailers

Hypermarkets

Multi Brand Stores

Supermarkets

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Fabric Softener Market: Market Participants:

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the Fabric Softener market are Procter & Gamble, The Clorox Company, S. C. Johnson & Son., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, , The Unilever Group, Norfil Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company and, Church & Dwight Co. are among others.

Opportunities for Fabric Softener Market participants:

Globally, the fabric softener market is rising at a swift rate owing to various reasons such as rising m-commerce, expanding digital marketing, rising concerns among the consumers regarding health and hygiene etc. The rising availability and penetration of washing machines coupled with an increase in purchasing power of consumers has been a major contributing factor for the growth in demand for fabric softener in the market. Increasing adoption of e-commerce for selling consumer products in the global fabric softener market has led to a surge in the growth of B2C businesses in the FMCG sector. Sensing lucrative growth opportunities in the fabric softener market new markets entrants are expected to enter this competitive landscape.

