Food Anti-Caking Agents Market Size, Share, Trend, Product Category, Current Scenario, Top Companies and Forecast to 2023

Anti-caking agents are fine powdered substances, which is used as an additives to prevent the formations lumps in food or other sources. Anti-caking agents are mostly water soluble in nature, while some are also soluble in alcohol and other organic solvents. They are used as a coating on the matrix to absorb excess moisture or to create a water-repellent coating on the surface. Commonly used anti-caking agents in the food industry are tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, sodium ferrocyanide, powdered cellulose and others. Increase in the consumer inclination toward the use packaged food and spending money for better quality food is primarily driving the global market for food anti-caking agents.

The long and complicated distribution chains have increased the reliance of the food industry on preservatives such as food anti-caking agents considerably. Market reports linked to the food, beverages & nutrition industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the current market scenarios. The market is set to attain elevated CAGR levels in the duration of the forecast period.

The use of anti-caking agents has seen a significant spike in demand in the recent use due to the rise of convenience and ready to eat food options. Their usage in the fertilizer industry, cosmetic industry, and detergent industry are expected to motivate the overall market growth in the coming years. Also, diversification in the product line in the food anti-caking agents market is pushing the development curve of the market. The central focus of ensuring that the products are manageable for transport, packaging, and for use by end consumer is the prime factor inspiring the growth of the food anti-caking agents market.

The significant competitors observed in the Food Anti-Caking Agents Market are International Media and Cultures, Inc. (the U.S.), Evonik Industries (Germany), Agropur MSI, LLC (the U.S.), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Univar Inc. (the U.S.), PPG Industries (the U.S.) and Brenntag (Germany).

The food anti-caking agents market is segmented based on type, region, and applications. Based on type, the food anti-caking agents market comprises of sodium compounds, microcrystalline cellulose compounds, calcium compounds, magnesium compounds, and others. Among all the segments, the calcium compounds segment holds a main portion of the market because of the increasing consumption of food ingredients and the demand for food products with an extended shelf life. The global food anti-caking agents market is segmented based on application, which comprises of dairy products, bakery products, seasonings and condiments, soups and sauces, others. Among all the segments, the soups and sauces segment show an elevated growth followed by the seasonings and condiments segment. The regions studied in this market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

