“Future of the Mexican Defense Industry — Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024”, published by GlobalData, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Mexican defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

Scope:

– Mexican defense expenditure recorded a CAGR of 0.83% during the historic period and stood at US$6.4 billion in 2019.

— Over the forecast period, it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.45% to value US$8.0 billion in 2024.

— Being one of the largest oil and gas exporters in the North American and Latin American region, Mexico was hit hard by the fall in energy prices, which prompted the government to cut back on overall government spending.

— Due to this, the Mexican defense budget contracted for three consecutive years, 2015, 2016 and 2017, by -8.21%, -13.84% and -5.02%, respectively.

— This had an impact on the overall CAGR during the historic period.

— The defense budget as a percentage of GDP is expected to remain almost the same at an average of 0.49% over the forecast period, compared to an average of 0.49% during the historic period.

Key Players:

Productos Mendoza

Aviabaltika de Mexico Company

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following —

— The defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Mexican defense industry during 2020–2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

— Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

— Porter’s Five Force analysis of the Mexican defense industry: analysis of the market characteristics by determining the bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitution, intensity of rivalry, and barriers to entry

— Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

— Market opportunities: details of the top five defense investment opportunities

— Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Mexican defense industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.

Key Points from TOC:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities

3.1. Current Market Scenario

3.1.1. Primary Threat Perception

3.1.2. Military Doctrine and Strategy

3.1.3. Mexican Military Equipment

3.1.4. Procurement Programs

3.1.4.1. Ongoing Procurement Programs

3.1.4.2. Future Procurement Programs

3.1.4.3. Top Procurement Programs by Value (US$ Million), 2019–2024

3.1.5. Geopolitical, Social, and Economic Scenario

3.1.6. Political and Strategic Alliances

3.2. Defense Market Size Historical and Forecast

3.2.1. Mexican defense budget to grow at a forecast-period CAGR of 4.45%

3.2.2. The government’s fight against drug trafficking is set to drive defense expenditure over the forecast period

3.2.3. Defense budget as a percentage of GDP to remain at an average of 0.49% over the forecast period

3.3. Analysis of Defense Budget Allocation

3.3.1. Capital expenditure will increase over the forecast period

3.3.2. Capital expenditure is anticipated to record a forecast-period CAGR of 4.84%

3.3.3. Per capita defense expenditure to rise over the forecast period

3.4. Homeland Security Market Size and Forecast

3.4.1. Homeland security will post a forecast-period CAGR of 5.87%

3.4.2. Organized crime and money laundering to drive the HLS market

3.5. Benchmarking with Key Global Markets

3.5.1. Mexico’s defense budget is expected to increase over the forecast period

3.5.2. Mexico’s military expenditure is limited compared to countries with the largest defense expenditures

3.5.3. The country’s defense budget as a percentage of GDP is set to remain the same over the forecast period

3.6. Market Opportunities: Key Trends

3.6.1. Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) — Physical Security

3.6.2. Multi-mission and Maritime Helicopters

Figure 19: Mexican Multi-mission and Maritime Helicopter Market Size (US$ Million), 2019–2024

3.6.3. Corvettes

4. Defense Procurement Market Dynamics

5. Industry Dynamics

6. Market Entry strategy

7. Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

8. Business Environment and Country Risk

9. Appendix

