Germany: Country Intelligence Report 2019 By Deutsche Telekom, Vodafone Germany, Telefonica Deutschland (O2 Germany), 1&1 Drillisch (United Internet), Unitymedia, Sky Germany, Kabel Deutschland, Freenet

“Germany: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Germany today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Germany will be driven majorly by mobile data, pay-TV, and fixed broadband segments. Mobile data revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.9% (in both US$ and euros), driven by rising data consumption and the MNOs’ continued focus on 4G network expansions and capacity upgrades. The expected launch of 5G services in 2020 will further boost mobile revenues going ahead. Fixed broadband revenue will be led by steady growth in DSL and cable subscriptions and projected rises in FTTX segment, while pay-TV revenue growth will be supported by subscription growth in IPTV segment.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following —

— Demographic and macroeconomic context in Germany.

— The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18–24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

— Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

— The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

— Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

— Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope:

– The overall telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Germany will increase at a CAGR of 1.3% (1.4% in US$) over 2018–2023 to reach €44.6 billion (US$53.4 billion) by 2023.

— Mobile service revenue will account for 47.4% of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2023, driven primarily by rising mobile data consumption.

— 4G will be the most adopted mobile technology over the 2018–2023 period, driven by 4G coverage expansions from operators. We expect 5G to be commercially available in 2020.

— Vodafone Germany led the mobile services market in 2018, followed by Deutsche Telekom, O2, Freenet, and 1&1 Drillisch. The MNOs continue to expand and upgrade their LTE networks and prepare for the launch of 5G technology.

Companies Mentioned:

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone Germany

Telefonica Deutschland (O2 Germany)

1&1 Drillisch (United Internet)

Unitymedia

Sky Germany

Kabel Deutschland

Freenet

Reasons to buy:

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Germany’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

— Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Germany’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

— With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

— The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Germany’s telecommunications markets.

— The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors, and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Germany.

Key Points from TOC:

Market highlights

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context

Demographic and macroeconomic context

Regulatory context

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook

Total telecom service revenue

Mobile services market

Fixed services market

Pay-TV services market

Competitive landscape and company snapshots

Competitive landscape

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone Germany

Telefonica Deutschland

United Internet

Unitymedia

Additional resources

Baseline forecast assumptions

Data tables

Glossary

Research methodology

Country Intelligence Report coverage

About GlobalData

