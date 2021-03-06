Global Aluminium Castings Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Aluminium Castings Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

The global Aluminium Castings market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aluminium Castings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminium Castings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rajshi Industries

Olson Aluminum Castings

Turner Aluminium Castings

Endurance Technologies

Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company

California Metal

Circle Gear

Alliance

Brandon Industries

Samco Sales

P & H Metal Products

CenTec Cast Metal Products

Ultraray Radiation Protection

Air/Flex Industries

AFT Fasteners

Congress Drives

Galvotec Alloys

American Metal & Rubber

MAADI Group

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3899852-global-aluminium-castings-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Die Casting

Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

Segment by Application

Automotive Industry

In-home Tools

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3899852-global-aluminium-castings-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents:

1 Aluminium Castings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aluminium Castings

1.2 Aluminium Castings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aluminium Castings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Die Casting

1.2.3 Permanent Mold Casting

1.2.4 Sand Casting

1.3 Aluminium Castings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aluminium Castings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 In-home Tools

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Aluminium Castings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Aluminium Castings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Aluminium Castings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Aluminium Castings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aluminium Castings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Aluminium Castings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Aluminium Castings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Aluminium Castings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Aluminium Castings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Aluminium Castings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Aluminium Castings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aluminium Castings Business

7.1 Rajshi Industries

7.1.1 Rajshi Industries Aluminium Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aluminium Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Rajshi Industries Aluminium Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Olson Aluminum Castings

7.2.1 Olson Aluminum Castings Aluminium Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aluminium Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Olson Aluminum Castings Aluminium Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Turner Aluminium Castings

7.3.1 Turner Aluminium Castings Aluminium Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aluminium Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Turner Aluminium Castings Aluminium Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Endurance Technologies

7.4.1 Endurance Technologies Aluminium Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aluminium Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Endurance Technologies Aluminium Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company

7.5.1 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company Aluminium Castings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Aluminium Castings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Latrobe Foundry Machine & Supply Company Aluminium Castings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)