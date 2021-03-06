Global Ball Screw Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Ball Screw Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (NSK THK HIWIN SKF Bosch Rexroth TBI Motion Schaeffler Kuroda Danaher Motion KSS PMI Yigong ISSOKU Nidec Sankyo Best Pression Hongtai SBC Huazhu KOYO Tianan Group OZAK Donglai Tsubaki Qijian JSCTGNTN TRCD Haosen Screws Northwest Machine Hanjiang Machine Tool)

Ball screws are force and motion-transfer devices in the family of power-transmission screws. They operate like conventional power screws but the rolling friction of bearing balls replaces sliding friction. Ball screws consist of a screw, nut, and balls that operate similarly to bearing components.

Scope of the Global Ball Screw Market Report

This report focuses on the Ball Screw in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ball screw can be classified by different index, such as type of nuts, direction of pitch, flange, precision class, model, preload types, etc. Ball screws are mainly used for semiconductor and LCD production equipment, machine tools and injection molding machines, engraving Equipment, medical equipment and laboratory equipment, etc.

Asia is now almost the largest consumption country of ball screws in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 20.83% the global market in 2015, closely followed by Europe and Japan, and Taiwan and USA took up about 12% separately.

Japan, Taiwan, Europe, USA and China are now the key producers of ball screws. There are some producers in China to counterfeit ball screws or provide OEM for special customers with low price and poor quality. The high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers out of China, specifically from Japan, Germany, USA and Italy.

The worldwide market for Ball Screw is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.0% over the next five years, will reach 1960 million US$ in 2024, from 1850 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Global Ball Screw Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Ball Screw Market Segment by Type

Rolled

Ground

Global Ball Screw Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Semiconductor and LCD Production Equipment

Machine Tools and Injection Molding Machines

Other

