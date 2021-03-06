Global Breast Pumps Market 2023 Top Key Players, Scope, Shares, Size, Production, Consumption Analysis

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Isomalt Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”.

Breast Pumps market 2023

The breast pumps are medical devices intended to use for extraction of milk from the lactating mothers. Mostly, breast pumps are commonly used by employed mothers for continue breastfeeding to their babies while at work. Moreover, doctors also recommend the women to use breast pumps for the stimulation of milk supply when the baby is unable to suck milk or in some medical conditions such as inverted or flat nipples, breast engorgements, and premature birth. Commercially available types of breast pumps are manual, battery-powered, and electric breast pumps. Majority of the breast pumps available in the market allows direct collection of pumped breast milk into a container that can be used for storage and feeding.

Market Dynamics: Breast Pumps Market

The global breast pumps treatment market is growing at a significant CAGR due to increase in the global women employment rate. Increase in the global birth rate (according to the United Nations, global population is expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050), higher disposable incomes, and supportive government initiatives aimed at improving consumer awareness levels might fuel the breast pumps market over the forecast period. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure, technological development of electric breast pumps, rising awareness about the vast benefits of breastfeeding to the child, and increase in the investments in product manufacturing might boost the breast pumps market growth over the forecast period. However, the high cost of advanced devices, potential risk of contamination, especially concerned with used pumps, high maintenance requirement electrical hospital grade, and battery pumps might hinder the breast pumps market growth over the forecast period.

Market Scope: Breast Pumps Market

Breast Pumps market is segmented based on product type, technology, crop type, formulation, application, and region

Competition Assessment: Breast Pumps Market

Key player’s profiles in this market include:

Medela LLC (Olle Larsson Holding AG) (Switzerland) Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips AVENT) (U.K.) Ameda Inc. (U.S.) Hygeia Health (U.S.) Whittlestone Inc. (Turkey) Naya Health Inc. (U.S.) Lansinoh Laboratories Inc. (Pigeon corporation group) (Japan) Bailey Medical Engineering (U.S.) Energizer Holdings Inc. (U.S.) and Linco Baby Merchandise Works Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Request Free Sample Report at www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2804959

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the following:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Scope of the Report:

Based on product type, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Closed system breast pumps Open system breast pumps

Based on technology, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Manual breast pumps Electric breast pumps Single Electric Breast Pumps Double Electric Breast Pumps Battery powered breast pumps

Based on the application, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Personal use pumps Hospital/healthcare grade pumps

Based on end-user, the breast pumps market has been segmented into the following:

Hospitals Breast feeding centres Home care

The global breast pumps market is in growing stage, several international players are actively involved in the launching of new products for breast pumps to increase their revenue growth in the breast pumps market over the forecast timeframe. Employing novel ideas and concepts, advances in manufacturing techniques and the current set of products are some key strategies followed by players to increase their market share in global breast pumps market. Increasing women employment also propels breast pumps market size over the forecast period. For instance, in 2010, China has the women employment rate about 63.5% and increased to 63.8% in 2012, while the rate in Germany has increased to 54.1% in 2012 from 53% in 2010. Increase in the awareness of breastfeeding, rise in the global population might fuel the growth of global breast pumps market over the forecasting period.

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2804959

Regional Analysis: Breast Pumps Market

Geographically, global Breast Pumps market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa regions. North America Breast Pumps market driven by rise in R&D for the innovation of newer products, acquisitions and collaborations among the companies, and high awareness about Breast Pumps in the region. Europe Breast Pumps market is exhibiting significant growth, which is attributed to shifit in focus on production of quality food products, adoption of modern Breast Pumps, and presence of huge number of companies for Breast Pumps manufacturing in the region. Asia Pacific Breast Pumps market has a lucrative share owing to increase in the demand for agriculture production and decrease in arable land, rise in trading of agriculture products from China, and increase in prevalence of crop diseases due to environmental fluctuations are boost the market in the region. Latin America Breast Pumps market is poised at significant rate due to increase in the agriculture farming in Brazil and Mexico, entry of companies into Latin America region, and rise in awareness about Breast Pumps among farmers are propel the market. Middle East and Africa Breast Pumps market growth is driven by adoption of newer products and economic growth.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Global Breast Pumps Market Introduction Global Breast Pumps Market Dynamics Global Breast Pumps Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Breast Pumps Market, By Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Global Breast Pumps Market Forecast, By Mode of Action, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Breast Pumps Market Forecast, By Crop Type, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Breast Pumps Market Forecast, By Mode of Application, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Breast Pumps Market Forecast, By Formulation, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 Global Breast Pumps Market Forecast, By Region, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) North America Breast Pumps Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Europe Breast Pumps Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Latin America Breast Pumps Market Analysis, 2012 – 2012 – 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Middle East and Africa Breast Pumps Market Analysis, 2012 – 2016 and Forecast, 2017 – 2023 (Revenue, USD Mn) Competition Landscape Research Methodology Key Assumptions and Acronyms

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)